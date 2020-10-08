Tulip Festival Fundraising to Remain a Free, Safe Attraction for Canadians

"We are truly blessed that our Festival is an outdoor event in 1.2 kilometers of parkland, which allows for a safe, strolling experience every spring," explains Ms. Jo Riding, Executive Director. "When the tulips first bloomed in 1946, our founder Malak Karsh noted that the tulips brought colour back to a very gray post-war world. After hosting such a successful virtual festival this spring, we know that the sight of our blooms will bring that same joy to the world, after what is looking to be a long, isolated winter," adds Riding.

Based in Commissioners Park with over 300,000 tulips on full display on the shores of Dow's Lake and the UNESCO Heritage Site Rideau Canal, the Canadian Tulip Festival is an iconically Canadian event that has flourished for 69 years.

The Canadian Tulip Legacy is a charitable organization raising funds through sales of exclusive Rembrandt Blend tulip bulbs, featuring unique pink and purple striped tulips, available at www.tulipfestival.ca. Proceeds from the sale of these tulip bulbs go directly to support the continuation and sustainability of the Canadian Tulip Festival.

