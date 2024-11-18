TUKTU RESOURCES LTD. ANNOUNCES FILING OF SHORT FORM PROSPECTUS

THE PROSPECTUS IS ACCESSIBLE THROUGH SEDAR+

/NOT FOR PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAWS./

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Tuktu Resources Ltd. ("Tuktu" or the "Company") (TSXV: TUK) is pleased to announce that it has filed and been receipted for a final short form prospectus (the "Prospectus") with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the Provinces of Canada, other than Québec, in connection with a "best efforts" marketed offering (the "Offering") of units of the Company for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $10.0 million.

Delivery of the Prospectus and any amendments thereto will be satisfied in accordance with the "access equals delivery" provisions of applicable securities legislation. The Prospectus is accessible on the Company's SEDAR+ profile on www.sedarplus.ca. Prospective investors under the Offering should read the Prospectus and the documents incorporated by reference therein before making an investment decision.

An electronic or paper copy of the Prospectus and any amendment thereto may be obtained, without charge, from Canaccord Genuity Corp. by email at [email protected] by providing Canaccord Genuity Corp. with an email address or address, as applicable.

This press release is not an offer of the securities for sale in the United States. The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any state securities laws, and accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities requirements or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. No public offering of securities is being made in the United States. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Company's securities to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Tuktu Resources Ltd.

Tuktu is a publicly traded junior oil and gas development company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta with producing oil and gas properties in southern Alberta. For additional information about Tuktu please contact:

Tuktu Resources Ltd.

960, 630 – 6th Avenue S.W.

Calgary, Alberta T2P 0S8

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

SOURCE Tuktu Resources Ltd.

Attention: Tim de Freitas, President and Chief Executive Officer (phone 403-478-0141); or Mark Smith, CFO and VP Finance (phone 403-613-9661)