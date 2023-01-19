Tuktu Care joins Techstars Future of Longevity Program to scale across Canada and USA

WASHINGTON, Jan. 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Tuktu, a community-based family care management platform, has joined the Techstars Future of Longevity program (2023), in partnership with Pivotal Ventures, a Melinda French Gates company. Working with Techstars will significantly boost the growing Canadian company's efforts to scale its impact in North America., invest further in innovative technology and expand leadership and human capital.

Techstars Logo (CNW Group/Tuktu Care Inc.)

The Tuktu platform, available as a mobile app, on the web and toll-free number, acts as an inclusive community network to connect care recipients and their families with local community members interested in offering lifestyle services on-demand. Unlocking trusted local talent significantly eases the formal caregiver shortage in the industry and provides peace of mind to family members living away from their aging loved ones. They now know they have someone they can trust for the needs of their care recipients.

The at-home care service platform uses advanced innovative technology for matchmaking based on language, cultural and personality traits to ensure personalized experiences. The providers are carefully vetted through rigorous background checks and trained on empathy and care required for offering much-needed non-medical everyday services like transport, shopping, cleaning, gardening, tech support, pet care, and more.

"With the global population aging rapidly and family members moving away from each other, we are on the cusp of a crisis. In my opinion, community-powered care is a much-needed compliment to the care industry allowing families affordable access to everyday services for their loved ones. Creating this care ecosystem builds empathy within the community and brings people together. As a son with parents living far away, this is the venture closest to my heart." Says Rustam Sengupta, Tuktu's founder and CEO.

Tuktu is built to help older adults be in charge of how they age, as they can continue to remain in their homes and to bridge a massive gap in the family caregiver support system. And they are growing at an impressive rate! Launched early last year, they are operational in 8 major cities of British Columbia, already providing services to hundreds of families. In 2023, the company plans to scale its impact to the U.S. with the help of Techstars and Pivotal Ventures.

For more information or for joining the Tuktu community, reach out to the company at [email protected] or call 1-866-938-8588

About Tuktu Care Inc.

Tuktu Care – a community-powered care provider that connects family members, friends or individuals who need support to safe, local, friendly companions for everyday needs like shopping, cleaning, cooking, rides to appointments, and more. Unlike other service providers who are expensive and struggling to find full time workers, our solution, Tuktu, is an on-demand, curated marketplace that identifies and selects best-fit companions – just like family - with the advantage of lower cost and flexible terms.

To stay up-to-date: visit Tuktu at tuktu.ca and follow on LinkedIn or call 1-866-938-8588

About Techstars

The Techstars worldwide network helps entrepreneurs succeed. Founded in 2006, Techstars began with three simple ideas—entrepreneurs create a better future for everyone, collaboration drives innovation, and great ideas can come from anywhere. Now we are on a mission to enable every person on the planet to contribute to, and benefit from, the success of entrepreneurs. In addition to operating accelerator programs and venture capital funds, we do this by connecting startups, investors, corporations, and cities to help build thriving startup communities. Techstars has invested in more than 2,500 companies with a combined market cap of more than $220B. www.techstars.com

For further information: Komal Makkad, Phone number: 1-866-938-8588, Email: [email protected]