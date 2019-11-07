TuGo Launches MyFlyt™ - Complimentary Flight Delay Service for Travellers

"At TuGo, travellers are at the core of why we do what we do. As a customer centric organization, we're constantly looking to improve their experiences, and MyFlyt is a great first step," Kathy Starko, TuGo's Executive Director and Chief Production Officer affirms. "We can't give travellers back lost time, but we can give them a place to relax or some cash to keep them busy while they wait out their flight delay. Instantly and effectively, MyFlyt does just that for our travel insurance customers."

TuGo's MyFlyt service was developed by Blink, one of the world's fastest-growing travel InsurTechs. Blink is an innovative data driven travel disruption solution. Once a traveller registers their flight details with MyFlyt, Blink monitors that flight in real-time. When a flight is delayed by 2 hours or more, the traveller is automatically notified via text message and email.

"TuGo is one of the most well-respected names in Canada's travel insurance market. They've helped millions of travellers, and their reputation for service excellence precedes them. We look forward to enhancing TuGo's travel products with tailor-made travel solutions to improve their customers' experiences when flights are delayed," said Paul Prendergast, CEO and Co-founder of Blink.

This partnership was a culmination of exceptional collaboration between TuGo, Blink and Red Consulting, one of Canada's leading travel insurance and medical assistance consulting companies.

About TuGo

One of Canada's top insurance providers and a Platinum Club member of Canada's Best Managed Companies, TuGo is a team made up of travellers who have a passion to help other travellers live their best lives. TuGo specializes in products and services that enhance and enable great travel-related experiences. Founded in 1964, TuGo understands its customers' needs and is driven to provide top-rated service how, when and where its customers want it. For more information, visit tugo.com.

About Blink

Paul Prendergast (CEO) and Peter Bermingham (CTO) founded Blink in 2016, to build data-driven travel disruption insurance solutions and was one of the first InsurTech start-ups to focus on travel insurance. It was also the first InsurTech in the FCA (UK) Sandbox programme, and was one of the early partnerships of Munich Re Digital Partners, the Digital Innovation arm of global Reinsurer Munich Re. Based in Cork, the company was acquired by CPP Group (AIM CPP) in March 2017, one of the early InsurTech acquisitions globally. Since then Blink has expanded its services platform to become a world leader in parametric insurance product innovation, transforming its clients' complex offerings into superior service experiences with simple, intuitive, online products in sectors such as Travel, Climate, Energy and IoT. Blink partners globally with insurance and financial services companies driving innovation in Asia, Europe and North America. For further information visit https://blinkblink.io.

