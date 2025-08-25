Tuesday, August 26, 2025
Aug 25, 2025, 20:03 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 25, 2025 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
Berlin, Germany
8:00 a.m.
The Prime Minister will attend a welcoming ceremony at the Federal Chancellery of Germany.
Note for media:
8:15 a.m.
The Prime Minister will meet with the Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz.
Closed to media
8:30 a.m.
The Prime Minister will participate in a working breakfast hosted by the Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz.
Closed to media
9:30 a.m.
The Prime Minister will hold a joint press conference with the Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz.
Note for media:
Kiel, Germany
1:10 p.m.
The Prime Minister will arrive in Kiel, Germany.
Closed to media
1:20 p.m.
The Prime Minister will visit a defence manufacturing facility.
Note for media:
Riga, Latvia
6:00 p.m.
The Prime Minister will arrive in Riga, Latvia.
Note for media:
6:10 p.m.
The Prime Minister will be greeted by the Prime Minister of Latvia, Evika Siliņa, and will sign the Distinguished Guests Book.
Note for media:
6:35 p.m.
The Prime Minister will meet with the Prime Minister of Latvia, Evika Siliņa.
Note for media:
7:00 p.m.
The Prime Minister will deliver a brief statement to media alongside the Prime Minister of Latvia, Evika Siliņa.
Note for media:
