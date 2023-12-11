Tucker Carlson Live - Edmonton, January 24, 2024

Live in Edmonton, Alberta Wednesday January, 24th 2024 – 7:30pm

EDMONTON, AB, Dec. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Tucker Carlson Live will be coming to Edmonton, Alberta on January 24th 2024. This once in a lifetime event will bring together Tucker Carlson, Conrad Black and Rex Murphy for an evening of conversation on global affairs and discussion on the most interesting and current topics of the day.

Tucker Carlson is a leading voice in American politics. His new show, Tucker on X, recently debuted not only shattering records but reshaping the media landscape for the future. Previously, Tucker Carlson hosted FOX News Channel's ﬂagship primetime cable news program, Tucker Carlson Tonight. It was the highest rated program in the network's history. Prior to that, he hosted other programs on Fox News, MSNBC and CNN. He is also the author of two recent New York Times bestsellers, "Ship of Fools" and "The Long Slide."

Conrad Black is a Canadian-born British peer, and former publisher of The London Daily Telegraph, The Spectator, The Chicago Sun-Times, The Jerusalem Post, and founder of Canada's National Post. He is a columnist and regular contributor to several publications, including the National Review Online, The New Criterion, The National Interest, American Greatness, The New York Sun, and the National Post. Lord Black is also a television and radio commentator and a sporadic participant in the current affairs programming of CNN, Fox News, CTV, CBC, BBC, and Radio Canada.

Rex Murphy, commentator, broadcaster and columnist is an incisive and popular voice in the country's political landscape, Rex Murphy is one of Canada's most recognizable pundits. Known for his silver tongue and sarcastic wit. As far as commentators go, they don't really make them like Rex Murphy anymore. He's articulate, well-read, clever, even sarcastic at times. But Rex doesn't just say things to be provocative. He's thoughtful, honest, and is always willing to listen to other opinions.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday December 13th 2023 at 10am.

Tickets Available at: www.ticketmaster.ca

