Target Technologies International Inc. Introduces a Revolutionary Synthetic Turf Cleaning and Protection System

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 25, 2025 /CNW/ -- Target Technologies International Inc. (TTII) is excited to announce the launch of its groundbreaking synthetic turf cleaning and protection system, featuring a two-step spray-on process that is the first of its kind. This innovative solution uses the natural power of enzymes to neutralize and eliminate odors while keeping synthetic turf fresh and clean. The new system includes a proprietary blend of Hydrogen Peroxide Technology and Probiotics, working sequentially to maintain turf cleanliness and odor control.

TTII Turf Shield logo

Step 1: Turf Shield – Neutralizing Pre-Treatment Agent

This environmentally friendly, non-toxic formula serves as a powerful microbial neutralizer, pre-treating synthetic turf. The combination of hydrogen peroxide and other proprietary ingredients works as a strong oxidizing agent to break down dirt, grime, stains, and odors effectively.

Step 2: Turf Shield Probiotic (Continuous) Cleaning and Odor Destroyer

Step 2 delivers a pH-neutral, non-corrosive bio-enzymatic formulation that is unique and revolutionary when it comes to synthetic turf. After application, the probiotics form a protective biofilm which continues to clean as new contaminants arise for up to 30 days. There is no other product on the market like it. Derived from naturally occurring microbes found in soil and waterways, this formulation is safe for children and pets and free of harsh chemicals.

John B. Giraud, Managing Director of TTII, commented, "Synthetic turf should be both healthy and safe for people and their pets. This proven two-step system ensures that. TTII Turf Shield should be considered an essential addition to every synthetic turf installation to keep it clean and odor-free. As always, we prioritize quality and safety, and we are proud to collaborate with a company that exceeds these standards."

TTII Turf Shield is available in multiple sizes: 1-gallon, 5-gallon, 55-gallon, and 275-gallon totes.

For more information visit the company's website at www.ttiionline.com , call 888.887.7373 or 604.421.3620 or email [email protected] .

About Target Technologies International Inc. (TTII)

Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, TTII is one of the artificial sports field industry's premium infill and related products suppliers. With more than 60 years of experience, TTII is recognized for innovation, quality products, logistics and a focus on environmentally conscious products. TTII is a wholly owned subsidiary of The QUIKRETE Companies®.

