TTII PLAY-SAFE 65 Color-coated & Black EPDM

VANCOUVER, Jan. 12, 2021 /CNW/ -- We are pleased to advise that our PLAYSAFE 65 COLOR-COATED EPDM and PLAYSAFE 65 BLACK EPDM met and passed the FIFA 2015 and World Rugby 2020 UVA 5000 hr criteria.

PLAY-SAFE 65 COLOR-COATED EPDM is a highly-durable BASF urethane coated virgin EPDM that can withstand the pounding from cleats or the grinding from shoes as well as live up to harsh weather environments like heavy rain, ice, snow and extreme temperatures. PLAYSAFE 65 COLOR-COATED EPDM feels and plays like crumb rubber but it's not crumb rubber. It's an excellent choice for all synthetic turf applications including sport fields, parks and recreation, commercial and general landscaping. The vibrant green color adds life to synthetic turf. Add the antimicrobial option and it's perfect for eliminating pet odors in residential landscaping and dog run applications. You will not find a comparable product at this price point.

PLAYSAFE 65 BLACK EPDM looks, feels and plays like crumb rubber, but it's not crumb rubber. This 100% virgin EPDM produced in the USA is the most competitively priced infill outside of crumb rubber in today's market. The 10-18 sizing easily works down between the turf fibers and stays there.

(UVA, Lisport, Agglomeration, Heavy Metals, Compression, Thermal Stability, Radiant Heat Panel)

"Our PLAYSAFE 65 EPDM's are front-runner infills, first and foremost, based on extensive testing that has been conducted ensuring environmental and public safety and secondly, especially during this time, price point" states John B. Giraud, Managing Director of Target Technologies. "We continue to strive to ensure a supply of safe, durable, competitively priced products and are proud to be partnered with such a well-respected company such as Fleck Manufacturing."

From Bryan Fleck of Fleck Manufacturing, "At Fleck Manufacturing, we take pride in our ability to provide high quality, market vetted infill products and look forward to years of continued innovation and incomparable service with the entire team at TTII."

A member of the QUIKRETE™ Group of Companies, Target Technologies International Inc. is a leading supplier of environmentally friendly products, services and logistics solutions to the synthetic sports turf industry.

