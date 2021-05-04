TTII annouces partnership with Tru Filtration And Tru Abrasive Glass

VANCOUVER, BC, May 4, 2021 /CNW/ -- Target Technologies International Inc. has entered into an arrangement with Industrial Silica Products and Strategic Materials marketing Tru Filtration Glass for the commercial and residential filter industry and Tru Abrasive Glass for the abrasive industry. We feel very fortunate to partner up with such reputable and respected companies and offer their product throughout the USA.

TTII has been a long term business partner with Industrial Silica Products who produce a very high quality infill sand for us for the various synthetic turf markets. Strategic Materials, a true leader in their industry, is responsible for 90% of all glass recycling throughout the USA.

John B. Giraud, Managing Director of Target Technologies states "First and foremost, recycling is of utmost importance to TTII and for our environment. Secondly, with the support of Industrial Silica and Strategic Materials we will be able to supply quality products economically and efficiently into the filter and abrasive markets."

Chris Van Veldhuizen with Industrial Silica and Jeff Ferchen with Strategic Materials are pleased with the new association with Target Technologies International Inc. Chris comments "John and his staff have years of experience and understand the technical attributes of glass for both the filtration and abrasive markets. We look forward to servicing the industry together."

For more information visit us at www.TTIIOnline.com or call 1.604.3621 or 1.888.887.7373.

Strategic Materials www.strategicmaterials.com

A member of the QUIKRETE™ Group of Companies, Target Technologies International Inc. is a leading supplier of environmentally friendly products, services and logistics solutions.

SOURCE Target Technologies International Inc.

Related Links

http://www.ttiionline.com

