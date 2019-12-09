TTC continues to fight workers' rights

TORONTO, Dec. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - Despite an overwhelming "yes" vote to join the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), management at the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) continues to stand in the way of Operations Supervisors' constitutional right to unionize.

Two weeks ago, TTC Operations Supervisors voted to join Canada's largest union, the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), but the employer used a technical objection to try to block the workers' ballots from being counted and to keep the ballot box sealed. Last week the Ontario Labour Relations Board (OLRB) ruled that the ballot box should be opened and the ballots counted. Nearly 80 percent of the workers had voted to join CUPE. Still, the employer continues to stand in the way of the constitutional rights of these workers, with additional objections prompting a mediation session with the Ontario Labour Relations Board this Wednesday.

"It is deeply frustrating that TTC management continues to try blocking the right of these workers to join the union of their choice," says Kristy Davidson, a CUPE National Representative who was involved in the organizing drive. "It is shameful the TTC is wasting the public's money on legal delay tactics. They should stop their delay tactics, and instead get on with addressing the real concerns of this group – issues that affect the health and safety of workers and the public alike."

The Operations Supervisors decided to unionize after a lack of response by their employer to concerns about issues including health and safety, workload, constant schedule tampering and forced overtime.

"These are people who work around the clock, 24/7, to ensure smooth operation of the TTC in the event of accidents or emergencies, and they deserve better treatment from their employer. We will continue to fight for their rights and a stronger, safer public transit system for everyone."

CUPE represents more than 80,000 municipal workers across Ontario, including more than 650 workers who maintain critical safety equipment in the TTC.

