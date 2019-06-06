VANCOUVER, June 6, 2019 /CNW/ -

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2019

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on June 5, 2019 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period

Ending

(Y/M/D) ES 2 Eight Solutions Inc interim financial report 2019/03/31















interim management's discussion and

analysis 2019/03/31















certification of interim filings 2019/03/31

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2019

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on June 5, 2019 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period

Ending

(Y/M/D) UNO 2 Northern Unanium Corp. interim financial report 2019/03/31















interim management's







discussion and analysis 2019/03/31















certification of interim filings 2019/03/31

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

CLEAN COMMODITIES CORP. ("CLE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated May 13, 2019, effective at the opening on Monday, June 10, 2019, trading in the common shares of the Company will resume trading, an announcement having been made. On June 4, 2019, the Company announced the termination of its proposed transaction with Pacific North Hemp Inc.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated June 4, 2019, which is available on the Company's SEDAR profile.

__________________________________

EXPERION HOLDINGS LTD. ("EXP")

[formerly VIRIDIUM PACIFIC GROUP LTD. ("VIR")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders May 31, 2019, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening Monday, June 10, 2019, the common shares of Experion Holdings Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Viridium Pacific Group Ltd. will be delisted.

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

98,733,156 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: nil







Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc Trading Symbol: EXP (new) CUSIP Number: 30219B109 (new)

________________________________________

GREENLANE RENEWABLES INC. ("GRN")

[formerly CREATION CAPITAL CORP. ("CRN.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol; Private Placement-Brokered; Private Placement-Non-Brokered; Name Change; Company Tier Reclassification; Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing Creation Capital Corp.'s (the "Company") Qualifying Transaction ("QT") and related transactions described in its Filing Statement dated May 13, 2019. As a result, at the opening on Monday, June 10, 2018, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company. The QT includes the following matters, all of which have been accepted by the Exchange:

Qualifying Transaction – Completed / New Symbol

Pursuant to a share purchase agreement dated March 31, 2019, as amended, the Company has completed a transaction with Pressure Technologies plc ("Pressure Technologies"), which resulted in the Company acquiring PT Biogas Holdings Limited, a subsidiary of Pressure Technologies. The Company's trading symbol has changed as detailed below.

Pursuant to the QT, the Company has issued the following consideration to Pressure Technologies (for a combined total of GBP£10.1M):

£2.0 million in cash

17,418,000 special warrants at a deemed price of $0.20 per special warrant. Each special warrant is convertible in one common share and one half of one warrant. Each whole warrant is exercisable at $0.26 for two years. Each special warrant will convert on the earlier of (i) the fifth business day after the Company receives a final receipt for a prospectus qualifying the shares underlying the special warrants, or (ii) four months and one day from date of issuance.

per special warrant. Each special warrant is convertible in one common share and one half of one warrant. Each whole warrant is exercisable at for two years. Each special warrant will convert on the earlier of (i) the fifth business day after the Company receives a final receipt for a prospectus qualifying the shares underlying the special warrants, or (ii) four months and one day from date of issuance. A promissory note for approximately £6.1 million, payable on or before the date that is four years from closing of the QT.

For additional information, please refer to the Filing Statement dated May 13, 2019, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

Private Placement – Brokered / Private Placement – Non-Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered & Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 12, 2018, April 2, 2019 and May 24, 2019:

Brokered



Number of Subscription Receipts: 37,515,000 subscription receipts





Purchase Price: $0.20 per subscription receipt





Non-Brokered



Number of Subscription Receipts: 4,450,225 subscription receipts





Purchase Price: $0.20 per subscription receipt





Conversion Terms: Each subscription receipt will convert into a special warrant upon satisfaction of

the escrow release conditions, which include completion of the QT. The special

warrants will automatically convert on the terms described above. However, if

the final receipt for the prospectus is not obtained on or before the date that is

60 days after the closing of the QT, then each special warrant will convert into

a unit consisting of one share and one full warrant





Number of Placees: 117 Placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Sub Receipts Wade Nesmith Y 2,150,000 David Demers Y 1,500,000 Stephen Wortley Y 125,225 Brad Marchant Y 15,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 4,730,000 [14 placees]









Agent's Fee: 1,318,340 compensation options issuable to Beacon Securities Limited, with

$208,858 in cash

419,585 compensation options issuable to Canaccord Genuity Corp., with

$60,097 in cash

661,925 compensation options issuable to Leede Jones Gable Inc., with

$132,385 in cash

137,500 compensation options issuable to PI Financial Corp., with

$38,580 in cash

$1,500 in cash to National Bank Financial Inc

$300 in cash to TD Securities Inc

$1,500 in cash to BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc

$1,750 in cash to CIBC Wood Gundy

$1,500 in cash to GMP Securities L.P

$250 in cash to Mackie Research Capital Corp

$8,300 in cash to Odlum Brown Ltd

$9,000 in cash to Raymond James Ltd

$8,200 in cash to Haywood Securities Inc

$250 in cash to Echelon Wealth Partners

Each compensation option is exercisable for one share at $0.20 per share for two years. A corporate finance fee of $250,000 and a financial advisory fee of $31,000 was paid to Beacon Securities Limited.

Name Change and Consolidation

Pursuant to a resolution passed by the directors, the name of the Company has also been changed to Greenlane Renewables Inc. ("Greenlane").

Effective at the opening Monday, June 10, 2019, the common shares of Greenlane will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of the Company will be delisted. The Company is classified as an 'Industrial' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization on closing: unlimited shares with no par value of which

9,000,000 shares are issued and outstanding* Escrow: 3,000,000 shares subject to escrow*

*The capitalization will change upon conversion of the special warrants issued as consideration to Pressure Technologies and pursuant to the private placement

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: GRN (new) CUSIP Number: 395332109 (new)

Company Tier Reclassification

In accordance with Policy 2.5, the Company has met the requirements for a Tier 1 company. Therefore, effective Monday, June 10, 2019, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to:

Classification

Tier 1

Resume Trading

Effective at market open on Monday, June 10, 2019, the Company's shares will resume trading.

Company Contact: Darren Seed / Eric Negraeff, Incite Capital Markets Inc. Company Address: Suite 110, 3605 Gilmore Way, Burnaby, BC V5G 4X5 Company Phone Number: 604-493-2004 Company Email Address: news@greenlanebiogas.com

________________________________

MAGNA GOLD CORP. ("MGR")

[formerly Magna Gold Corp. ("MGR.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction - Completed/New Symbol, Private Placement Non-Brokered and Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2019

Tier 2 Company

Qualifying Transaction-Completed

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing Magna Gold Corp.'s (the "Company") qualifying transaction ("Transaction") described in its Fling Statement dated May 27, 2019 (the "Prospectus"). As a result, at the opening on Monday, June 10, 2019, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company. The Qualifying Transaction includes the following:

Pursuant to the option agreement dated September 25, 2018 and amended March 22, 2019 (the "Agreement"), the Company has acquired an option ("Option") to acquire a 100% undivided interest in two mining claims (the "Mercedes Property") located in the municipality of Yecora, Sonora, Mexico, for a four-year period.

As part of the consideration of the grant of the Option, Magna issued 2,442,105 common shares ("Common Shares") of the Company at a price of CAD$0.30 per Common Share.

As a result of the Transaction, an aggregate of 712,500 Resulting Issuer Shares are escrowed pursuant to an Exchange Tier 2 Value Escrow Agreement. In addition, 6,250,000 Resulting Issuer Shares remain subject to the CPC Escrow Agreement (as defined in the Filing Statement).

The Resulting Issuer is classified as a Tier 2 Issuer: "Gold and silver ore mining" (NAICS Number: 212220).

For further information, please refer to the Filing Statement, which is available on SEDAR.

Resume Trading

Further to the Exchange's Bulletin dated October 11, 2018, trading in the Resulting Issuer Shares will resume at the opening on Monday, June 10, 2019.

Effective at the opening on Monday, June 10, 2019, the trading symbol for the Company will change from "MGR.P" to "MGR".

Private Placement Non Brokered

The Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement (the "Financing") announced on February 11, 2019 and completed March 13, 2019. The Financing was comprised of Company shares sold at a price of $0.32 per Company share.

Resulting Issuer Shares: 8,338,184







Unit Price: $0.32 per share







Number of Placees: 26 placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares





1 placee P 10,000





Colin Sutherland Y 312,500

No commission or broker warrants were paid/issued in connection with the Non Brokered Private Placement.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Financing via a press release dated March 13, 2019.

For further information, please refer to the Filing Statement, which is available on SEDAR.

Capitalization: Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which

37,855,289 shares are issued and outstanding



Escrow: 6,962,500 common shares



Transfer Agent: Capital Transfer Agency



Trading Symbol: MGR (new)



CUSIP Number: 55921P104 (no change)



Issuer Contact: Arturo Bonillas, CEO and Director



Issuer Address: 18 King St. East, Suite 902, Toronto, ON, M5C 1C4



Issuer Phone Number: (647) 259-1790



Issuer email: Arturo.bonillas@gmail.com

________________________________

MILLENNIAL ESPORTS CORP. ("GAME")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on May 11, 2018, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 15 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening, Monday, June 10, 2019, the common shares of Millennial Esports Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as an 'Internet Gaming and Entertainment' company.

Post - Consolidation





Capitalization:

Unlimited shares with no par value of which



11,012,967 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow:

120,240 common shares







Transfer Agent:

Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol:

GAME (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 60041L306 (NEW)



________________________________________

MOSAIC CAPITAL CORPORATION ("M")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per common share: $0.035

Payable Date: June 28, 2019

Record Date: June 14, 2019

Ex-Dividend Date: June 13,2019

________________________________________

RAZOR ENERGY CORP. ("RZE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per common share:$0.0125

Payable Date: June 28, 2019

Record Date: June 14, 2019

Ex-Dividend Date: June 13,2019

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2019

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on June 5, 2019 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period

Ending

(Y/M/D) KMC.H NEX KMT-Hansa Corp interim financial report 2019/03/31















interim management's







discussion and analysis 2019/03/31















certification of interim filings 2019/03/31

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

19/06/06 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

ABEN RESOURCES LTD. ("ABN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jun 06, 2019:

Number of FT Shares: 4,596,667 flow through shares





Purchase Price: $0.24 per flow through share





Number of Placees: 5 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name Pro-Group=P # of Shares Tim Termuende Y 40,000 James Pettit Y 40,000





Finder's Fee:



GloRes Capital Inc $25,000.00 cash; 104,167 warrants Qwest Investment Fund Management Ltd $60,000.00 cash; 250,000 warrants





Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.24







Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: Exercisable into one common share for 2 years

The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

CUDA OIL AND GAS INC. ("CUDA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 11:52 a.m. PST, June 5 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CUDA OIL AND GAS INC. ("CUDA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, June 6, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

ENGAGEMENT LABS INC. ("EL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue an aggregate of 67,936,670 common shares, of which 29,800,531 shares at a deemed price of $0.06 per share and 38,136,139 shares at a deemed price of $0.11 per share, to settle outstanding convertible debentures and accrued interest thereon for $5,983,006.61.

Number of Creditors: 42 Creditors



Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P Number of

Shares Loeb Holding Corp. Y 18,865,904 Gilman J. Anderson Y 2,515,455 Steven Brown Y 117,613 G. Scott Paterson Y 4,704,512 Patstar Inc. (G. Scott Paterson) Y 1,176,128

The Company issued news releases dated May 2, May 22 and June 5, 2019, announcing the above shares for debt transaction.

LABORATOIRES ENGAGEMENT INC. (« EL »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 6 juin 2019

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission d'un total de 67 936 670 actions ordinaires, dont 29 800 531 actions au prix réputé de 0,06 $ par action et 38 136 139 actions a un prix réputé de 0,11 $ par action, en règlement de débentures convertibles et intérêts accumulés totalisant 5 983 006.61 $.

Nombre de créanciers : 42 créanciers



Participation Initié / Groupe Pro :







Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P Nombre d'actions Loeb Holding Corp. Y 18 865 904 Gilman J. Anderson Y 2 515 455 Steven Brown Y 117 613 G. Scott Paterson Y 4 704 512 Patstar Inc. (G. Scott Paterson) Y 1 176 128

La société a émis des communiqués de presse datés des 2 mai, 22 mai et 5 juin 2019 annonçant le règlement de dette en actions.

________________________________________

GOLDON RESOURCES LTD. ("GLD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jun 03, 2019:

Flow-Through Shares:





Number of FT Shares: 500,000 flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.50 per flow through share



Non Flow-Through Shares:





Number of Non-FT Shares: 700,000 non flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.45 per non flow through share



Number of Placees: 3 Placees



Finder's Fee:





Scott Baxter $24,937.50 cash; 41,562 shares

The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

GRANADA GOLD MINE INC. ("GGM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 31, 2019:

Number of FT Shares: 2,083,333 flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.12 per flow through share



Number of Placees: 1 Placee



Finder's Fee:





Roche Securities Limited $9,999.99 cash; 166,666 warrants



Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.12



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: two years from closing

The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

MOLORI ENERGY INC. ("MOL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 30, 2019:

Number of Shares: 18,567,490 shares



Purchase Price: $0.055 per share





Warrants: 9,283,745 share purchase warrants to purchase 9,283,745 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.10



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 9 Placees



Finder's Fee:

Troy Grant 1,510,191 shares

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

NAPIER VENTURES INC. ("NAP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jun 05, 2019:

Number of Shares: 467,500 shares



Purchase Price: $0.20 per share



Warrants: 467,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 467,500 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.25



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 2 Placees

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

NORTHERN URANIUM CORP. ("UNO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:30 a.m. PST, June 6, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, CTO.

________________________________________

PHARMACIELO LTD. ("PCLO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:13 a.m. PST, June 6, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PHARMACIELO LTD. ("PCLO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, June 6, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

RENAISSANCE OIL CORP. ("ROE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 847,306 shares at $0.1407 per share and 1,950,000 shares at $0.15 per share to settle outstanding debt for $411,678.08.

Number of Creditors: 5 Creditors

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

ROCK TECH LITHIUM INC. ("RCK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 22,414 shares at a deemed price of $0.58 per share, in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to a consulting services agreement dated July 1, 2018.

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

________________________________________

SABLE RESOURCES LTD. ("SAE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 05, 2019:

Number of Shares: 5,753,333 shares





Purchase Price: $0.15 per share





Warrants: 2,876,666 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,876,666 shares





Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25 for a two year period





Number of Placees: 16 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Thomas Obradovich Y 700,000 Brent L Gilchrist Y 200,000 Don Njegovan Y 100,000 Ruben Padilla Y 340,000 Andrew Malashewsky Y 100,000





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 735,000 [3 Placees]









Finder's Fee: $10,725 in cash to Wellington Altus Private Wealth

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

SKYSCAPE CAPITAL INC. ("SKY.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:20 a.m. PST, June 6, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

TENTH AVENUE PETROLEUM CORP. ("TPC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, June 6, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SOURCE TMX Group Limited

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: information@venture.com

Related Links

http://www.tse.com

