TSSA safety inspectors' countdown to July 21 strike deadline begins

TORONTO, July 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Safety inspectors responsible for inspecting elevators, amusement park rides, boilers and pressure devices, nuclear power plants and facilities that store and handle fuels, will be in a legal strike position as of 12:01 a.m. on July 21. The Ministry of Labour issued the 'no board' report on July 4, triggering the 17-day countdown to a legal strike or lockout. The 170 inspectors at the Technical Standards and Safety Authority (TSSA) are represented by the Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU/SEFPO).

"Safety inspectors are rigorous in performing inspections because we care about keeping everyone in Ontario safe – what we do, it's a matter of life and death. We're bargaining for a stronger voice at TSSA because we are qualified experts on the frontlines who know what's needed to keep Ontarians safe," said Cory Knipe, OPSEU/SEFPO Local 546 Bargaining Chair.

OPSEU/SEFPO Local 546 members first began contract negotiations in November 2021 after unionizing earlier that year. In May 2022, as the result of a disappointing lack of co-operation from their employer in bargaining meetings, the members voted 89 per cent in favour of a strike mandate.

"Safety inspectors at TSSA joined OPSEU/SEFPO because of the overwhelming need for change. The changes they're fighting for will improve community safety. They deserve to be shown respect in bargaining with their employer. OPSEU/SEFPO is backing Local 546 members every step of the way," said OPSEU/SEFPO President, JP Hornick.

The safety inspectors work in every part of Ontario, ensuring compliance with safety laws.

"We're determined to negotiate fairly and achieve a strong contract – one that reflects our value and respects our expertise. It's our hope that TSSA will start doing the same so that we can avoid a strike and focus on keeping Ontario safe," added Knipe.

Mediation dates have been scheduled for the OPSEU/SEFPO Local 546 bargaining team and the TSSA in advance of the July 21 strike deadline.

