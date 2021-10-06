TSSA Reports Reductions in Injuries to Ontarians & Fewer High-Risk Operations for 2021

2021 Public Safety Report Available at TSSA.org

TORONTO, Oct. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - While the Technical Standards and Safety Authority's (TSSA's) latest report shows a substantial decrease in the number injuries to Ontarians, it seems clear COVID-related closures have had an impact in reducing the number of accidents associated with TSSA-regulated devices.

COVID-19 Impact on Injury Occurrences

Compared to TSSA's last reporting period (May 1, 2019, to April 30, 2020, which will be referred to as 2020 hereinafter), there has been a 78 per cent decrease in the number of injuries caused by TSSA-regulated businesses and devices in this reporting period (TSSA's 2021 fiscal year ranging from May 1, 2020, to April 30, 2021, which will be referred to as 2021 hereinafter).

"We attribute the reduction in harm primarily to reduced ridership in the amusement device and ski lift sectors as a result of provincewide COVID-19 restrictions and lockdowns," said Viola Dessanti, Director, Strategic Analytics, TSSA. "This change, while positive, is most likely temporary."

Compared to the past 10-year average, there were 86 per cent fewer injuries reported in the amusement device sector and 61 per cent fewer injuries reported in the ski sector in 2021.

As Ontario's public safety regulator, TSSA is mandated by the Government of Ontario to enforce technical safety regulations for amusement devices, boilers and pressure vessels, elevating devices, fuels, operating engineers, and ski lifts, and to enhance public safety in the province. TSSA's Public Safety Report presents key safety performance metrics that illustrate the state of public safety in Ontario as it relates to the industries and technologies TSSA regulates.

"As an Outcome-Based Regulator, TSSA uses data to understand risk, shape the oversight framework and develop procedures and programs to better target risks and support compliance from regulated parties," said Bonnie Rose, President and CEO, TSSA. "TSSA's focus is on safety outcomes, and we primarily use risk analytics, along with expertise and strong partnerships, to achieve positive safety outcomes for Ontarians."

Safety Risk Profile Improvements at Operating Plants and Propane Sites

TSSA tracks the risk levels of certain clusters of its regulated stakeholders and devices by documenting inspection orders issued for noncompliance to safety regulations and codes and by logging reported incidents of harm. In 2021, only two per cent of TSSA's regulated devices and sites for which TSSA captures risk profiles were considered high risk, compared to 2.7 per cent the previous year.

The areas that saw the greatest improvements were operating plants and propane sites. In 2021, 72 operating plants were considered high risk, compared to 132 in 2020. In addition, 2021 saw only 12 high-risk propane sites, compared to 39 in 2020.

"We are very pleased to see the risk levels of these sites have drastically decreased, and we continue to provide entities who have high-risk operations and devices the opportunity to work directly with TSSA Compliance Support Advisors to address their specific safety issues and develop tools to reduce the potential for harm to Ontarians," said Rose.

Avoiding Risks of Harm

TSSA regularly reviews patterns in the incidents reported to TSSA to identify areas of elevated risk. Based on reported incidents, the top areas of risk in Ontario are elevator risks in hospitals, retirement and long-term care homes, and condominiums, and fuel risks in retirement and long-term care homes, private dwellings, and business units.

"A vast number of the incidents reported to TSSA can be prevented by people's individual actions," said Rose. "For example, having annual inspections of fuel-burning appliances performed by a TSSA-registered contractor and installing and regularly testing carbon monoxide (CO) alarms will help prevent fuels-related occurrences. Staying alert and avoiding distractions, like texting and talking on cell phones, will reduce incidents when entering and exiting elevators."

In the elevating devices sector, elevator risks in hospitals have the highest risk level, with elevator entrapments causing 61 per cent of the harm. In addition, 28 per cent of occurrences involve door-closing incidents, such as elevator doors closing too quickly for workers with carts or gurneys. There are very few incidents involving patients.

For a full picture of the state of public safety in Ontario, access TSSA's 2021 Public Safety Report, which includes case studies depicting some of the harmful incidents that occurred in Ontario in the past year, as well as actions taken and lessons learned, and industry-specific safety overviews from TSSA's Statutory Directors.

About TSSA

Throughout Ontario, the Technical Standards and Safety Authority (TSSA) enforces provincial safety regulations and enhances public safety. TSSA regulates the safety of amusement devices, boilers and pressure vessels, elevating devices, fuels, operating engineers, and ski lifts. Its range of safety services include public education, certification, licensing and registration, engineering design review, inspections, investigations, safety management consultation, compliance support, enforcement, and prosecution activities.

For further information: Alexandra Campbell, Vice President, Communications and Stakeholder Relations, Technical Standards and Safety Authority, Telephone: 416-734-6227, Email: [email protected]

