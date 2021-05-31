TSSA Reminds Ontarians of Seasonal Flooding Safety, Following a 'Sweltering' & 'Thundery' Summer Weather Forecast

TORONTO, May 31, 2021 /CNW/ - Flooding can happen any time of the year, but torrential downpours in unusually high temperatures increase the risk. Whether or not the Farmer's Almanac prediction for a hot summer with thunderstorms comes true, the Technical Standards and Safety Authority (TSSA) urges Ontarians to be aware of potential fuels and elevator related hazards that can occur during flooding conditions.

When flooding occurs, key energy infrastructures can become temporarily out of commission, tempting residents to turn to alternatives that may be unsafe.

"Portable, fuel-fired generators, propane BBQs and other fuel-burning outdoor appliances are never safe to use indoors because they can cause fires and carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning," said Sam Sadeghi, Statutory Director, Fuels Safety Program.

It is also imperative to refrain from elevator use in a flooded building or where there is any indication that water has leaked onto elevator components.

"Water can accumulate in elevator shafts or adversely affect an elevator's operation, leading to entrapment or injury," said Roger Neate, Statutory Director, Elevating and Amusement Devices Safety Program.

Visit TSSA.org/Seasonal-Flooding-Safety for TSSA's full seasonal flooding safety guide. Residents and businesses unsure of how flooding conditions may affect the safeness of specific TSSA-regulated devices should contact TSSA.

