TSSA Moves to Improve Safety in Ontario with Launch of Support Program

TORONTO, Oct. 8, 2019 /CNW/ - For the first time ever, Ontario's Technical Standards and Safety Authority (TSSA) is now offering a support and education program aimed at improving compliance with safety standards. The Compliance Support Program will be offered to all operators and owners regulated by TSSA including elevators, amusement devices, ski lifts, boilers and pressure vessels, gas stations, propane facilities and contractors.

By leveraging existing data and using analytics to identify devices where there are higher safety risks, TSSA's new compliance support advisors reach out to organizations that need help the most.

"Inspections and enforcement and even prosecutions are simply not enough to significantly reduce the number of accidents in Ontario," said Bonnie Rose, TSSA President and CEO. "The program is the first major move in TSSA's transformation to an Outcome-Based Regulator that will see TSSA transition from an inspection and enforcement-based organization to one that also uses collaboration, partnerships and education to improve compliance with safety standards."

While TSSA inspectors have always sought to help individuals and businesses meet safety standards, their primary role has been to license, review, inspect and report problems. The new Compliance Support Program is focused on assisting owners and operators to meet their obligations with minimal impact on their business, leading to safer outcomes.

This voluntary, innovative initiative was developed with input from an industry working group who were tasked to find ways to improve safety while reducing unnecessary regulatory burden.

Throughout Ontario, the Technical Standards and Safety Authority (TSSA) enforces provincial safety regulations and enhances public safety. TSSA regulates the safety of amusement devices, boilers and pressure vessels, elevating devices, fuels, operating engineers, and ski lifts. Its range of safety services include public education and consumer information, certification, licensing and registration, engineering design review, inspections, investigations, safety management consultation, and enforcement and prosecution activities. The organization's vision is to be a valued advocate and recognized authority in public safety.

About TSSA

