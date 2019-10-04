TSSA Honours its Safety Award Recipients for 2019

W.O. Stinson & Son Ltd. and Andrew Stone of D'Orazio Infrastructure Group recognized for impact on safety

TORONTO, Oct. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - The Technical Standards and Safety Authority (TSSA) is proud that its annual Safety Awards have been presented to W.O. Stinson & Son Ltd. and Andrew Stone of D'Orazio Infrastructure Group.

TSSA believes that making Ontario a safe place to work, live and play is a shared responsibility. That's why we created the annual TSSA Safety Awards Program to acknowledge individuals and organizations who work in our regulated sectors and have made significant contributions to public safety in Ontario.

W.O. Stinson & Son Ltd. Honoured with TSSA's Impact Safety Award

For more than 80 years, family-run W.O. Stinson & Son Ltd. has served customers in Eastern Ontario and Western Quebec as residential and commercial fuel and lubricant distributors. With a desire to go above and beyond established industry safety protocols, the company launched a Quality Assurance Program based on the idea that safety is everyone's responsibility from top to bottom, and that all employees should be aware of the requirements and regulations related to their jobs.

"W.O. Stinson & Son Ltd. shows true leadership in their dedication to safety," says John Marshall, TSSA's Director of Fuels Safety. "Their willingness to go above and beyond established standards makes them a clear success story when it comes to increasing safety where Ontarians live and work."

Andrew Stone of D'Orazio Infrastructure Group Honoured with TSSA's Impact Safety Award

Early in his career, Andrew Stone was injured on the job while working as a carpenter which ignited a lifelong passion for workplace safety advocacy. Now responsible for more than 70 employees as Health, Safety and Environmental Manager at D'Orazio Infrastructure Group, he ensures the safety of his company and the greater community. In addition to serving with several industry associations, he is a Board member of the Ontario Regional Common Ground Alliance (ORCGA) where he is playing an instrumental role in developing a provincial plan to improve safety education and training for excavators when working around buried infrastructure.

"Andrew Stone is a dedicated safety advocate," says John Marshall, TSSA's Director of Fuels Safety. "His commitment to education and innovation is an excellent example of the type of leadership we are proud to highlight with our annual Impact Safety Award."

