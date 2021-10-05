TSSA Announces 2021 Impact Safety Award Recipients

Socrates Furtado and André Meyer recognized for their safety leadership.

TORONTO, Oct. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - The Technical Standards and Safety Authority (TSSA) presented Impact Safety Awards to Socrates Furtado of SNC Lavalin Operations and Maintenance for the Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) and André Meyer of Quality Allied Elevators (QAE), during its virtual Annual Public Meeting today. The award winners are featured in TSSA's 2021 Annual Report.

The annual TSSA Safety Awards is a nomination-based program that recognizes individuals and organizations working in sectors regulated by TSSA who have demonstrated leadership in making safety a priority in the workplace and have made significant contributions to public safety in Ontario.

"At TSSA, we believe safety is a shared responsibility and I am delighted to congratulate our 2021 Impact Safety Award recipients, Socrates Furtado and André Meyer, for their remarkable contributions to enhancing safety conditions for Ontarians," says Bonnie Rose, President and CEO, TSSA. "Recognizing the positive impact individuals can have on an organization, industry and community, our award recipients' efforts to continuously go above and beyond to improve training and workplace practices are making a difference for a safer Ontario."

TSSA Individual IMPACT Safety Award – Socrates Furtado

Socrates Furtado, a certificated First-Class Engineer has made safety his number one priority at the Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) cogeneration and central utilities plant for more than 15 years in his role as Manager, Operations and Maintenance.

Under Socrates' leadership, his team has been responsible for the operation and maintenance of the plant, including heating and cooling to Pearson International Airport terminals. Socrates ensures his team members are well trained and informed of safety measures during daily briefings covering a variety of industry topics aimed at minimizing incidents at the site. Socrates is always looking for ways to raise the bar on maintenance and safety protocols and his dedication to safety has kept GTAA free of any major safety issues for decades.

"Socrates Furtado is a dedicated safety advocate and his commitment to education and innovation is an excellent example of the type of leadership we are proud to highlight with our Impact Safety Awards," says Ajay Raval, Director of Boilers, Pressure Vessels and Operating Engineers, TSSA.

View Socrates' story here.

TSSA Individual IMPACT Safety Award – André Meyer

For more than 21 years, André Meyer has ensured everyone at Quality Allied Elevator (QAE) has advanced training of all TSSA and manufacturer recommended education. As Director of Fields Operation Training, in addition to mandatory training, André leads training sessions and presentations to field employees on a multitude of other safety measures including first aid, working at heights, service calls at night, and his creation of a safety check in/out procedure.

André's initiative, resourcefulness, and dedication to personally leading night classes have kept him abreast of industry issues, including industry incidents and accidents. Andre also provides supplemental training and reminders about the all-too-real dangers that can occur without proper safety measures in place to keep QAE's teams safe. He is the safety expert that the field relies on and maintains outstanding relationships with both field employees and management to ensure safety is top of mind for everyone.

"André Meyer shows true leadership and strong dedication to safety," says Roger Neate, Director of Elevating and Amusement Devices. "His willingness to go above and beyond established safety protocols and training makes him a safety champion and industry role model."

View André's story here.

About TSSA

The Technical Standards and Safety Authority (TSSA) is one of Ontario's public safety regulators mandated by the Government of Ontario to enforce provincial safety regulations and enhance public safety. Throughout Ontario, TSSA regulates the safety of amusement devices, boilers and pressure vessels, elevating devices, fuels, operating engineers, and ski lifts. Its range of safety services includes public education and consumer information, certification, licensing and registration, engineering design review, inspections, investigations, safety management consultation, compliance support and enforcement and prosecution activities. The organization's vision is to be a valued advocate and recognized authority in public safety.

For more information on the Technical Standards and Safety Authority, please visit www.tssa.org

SOURCE Technical Standards and Safety Authority

For further information: Alexandra Campbell, Vice President, Communications and Stakeholder Relations, Technical Standards and Safety Authority, Telephone: 416-734-6227, email:[email protected]

Related Links

http://www.tssa.org

