TSN Expands Tennis Coverage with New Slate of Marquee WTA Tour Events, Beginning February 23

– Canada's Sports Leader acquires rights to a multitude of the biggest events in women's tennis, including the QATAR OPEN, BNP PARIBAS OPEN, MIAMI OPEN, and culminating with the WTA FINALS –

– Marquee international tennis tournaments complement the network's exclusive live coverage of all four Grand Slams and comprehensive coverage of ATP World Tour events –

TORONTO, Feb. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - As Canada's home for the biggest events in tennis, TSN announced today it has expanded the network's live court coverage with the addition of a slate of marquee WTA Tour events, featuring the biggest stars of women's tennis, beginning Sunday, Feb. 23 with the QATAR OPEN.

TSN's WTA Tour schedule features a multitude of the most highly-anticipated events in women's tennis, culminating with the WTA FINALS in November.

The addition of marquee WTA Tour events complements TSN's exclusive live coverage of the biggest events in tennis, including all four Grand Slams – the AUSTRALIAN OPEN, FRENCH OPEN, WIMBLEDON, and US OPEN – as well as comprehensive coverage of ATP World Tour Masters 1000 and ATP World Tour 500 events.

TSN's schedule of live WTA Tour coverage in the 2020 season includes the following tournaments:

QATAR TOTAL OPEN ( Doha ): Feb. 23-29

TOTAL OPEN ( ): BNP PARIBAS OPEN (Indian Wells): Mar. 11-22

MIAMI OPEN: Mar. 24 - Apr. 4

OPEN: MUTUA MADRID OPEN: May 2 - 9

OPEN: INTERNAZIONALI BNL D'ITALIA ( Rome ): May 11 - 17

): WESTERN & SOUTHERN OPEN ( Cincinnati ): Aug. 17-23

): WUHAN OPEN: Sept. 27 - Oct. 3

OPEN: CHINA OPEN ( Beijing ): Oct. 3-11

OPEN ( ): SHISEIDO WTA FINALS SHENZHEN : Nov. 1-8

"We're very excited to give TSN subscribers even more access to watch the elite players of women's tennis, including Canada's own Bianca Andreescu," said Shawn Redmond, Vice-President, TSN and Discovery. "With TSN's exclusive coverage of all four Grand Slams, a comprehensive schedule of ATP events, and this addition of marquee tournaments throughout the WTA season, tennis fans now have the opportunity to watch their favourite players more than ever before."

"This is great news for tennis fans in Canada as tennis coverage across the country is continuing to grow," stated Michael Downey, President and CEO of Tennis Canada. "It is essential for women's tennis to take a more prominent place in the dissemination of tennis in Canada and this will be achieved with this new agreement between the WTA and TSN."

