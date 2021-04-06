TSN 5G View Launches in Toronto, Letting Maple Leafs Fans Control the Angle on Every Play

– TSN 5G View, powered by the Bell 5G mobile network, launches April 15 in Toronto as the Maple Leafs host the Winnipeg Jets –

– New 5G mobile technology takes fans into the rink on their smartphones, rotating around the action supported by 80+ in-game cameras broadcast live within the TSN App –

– Fans can change the angle during key plays and zoom in and out from various angles at any time during a live game through the app –

– All TSN broadcast viewers will also experience unique 5G game highlights and replays during the live game and post-game recap and commentary –

TORONTO, April 6, 2021 /CNW/ - TSN announced today the rollout of TSN 5G View capability in Toronto. The exclusive in-app (iOS and Android) feature that leverages Bell 5G to offer fans exciting and interactive new ways to watch sports makes its Toronto debut on Thursday, April 15 with TSN's regional coverage of the Toronto Maple Leafs game against the Winnipeg Jets.