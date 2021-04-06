TSN 5G View Launches in Toronto, Letting Maple Leafs Fans Control the Angle on Every Play
Apr 06, 2021, 10:00 ET
– TSN 5G View, powered by the Bell 5G mobile network, launches April 15 in Toronto as the Maple Leafs host the Winnipeg Jets –
– New 5G mobile technology takes fans into the rink on their smartphones, rotating around the action supported by 80+ in-game cameras broadcast live within the TSN App –
– Fans can change the angle during key plays and zoom in and out from various angles at any time during a live game through the app –
– All TSN broadcast viewers will also experience unique 5G game highlights and replays during the live game and post-game recap and commentary –
TORONTO, April 6, 2021 /CNW/ - TSN announced today the rollout of TSN 5G View capability in Toronto. The exclusive in-app (iOS and Android) feature that leverages Bell 5G to offer fans exciting and interactive new ways to watch sports makes its Toronto debut on Thursday, April 15 with TSN's regional coverage of the Toronto Maple Leafs game against the Winnipeg Jets.
The innovative 5G-enabled technology lets fans control how they view every angle of the game on their smartphones, getting up close to every goal, pass, hit, and penalty with zoom, pause, rewind, and slow motion capabilities made possible with Bell's superfast, high-capacity 5G mobile network.
Starting April 15, TSN subscribers on the Bell 5G network with a 5G device can sign in to their TSN app to take advantage of the new technology live in action during the network's Toronto Maple Leafs regional home game broadcasts. TSN 5G View will continue to expand to more sports events, teams, and venues over time.
"TSN is proud to unveil this innovative sports viewing experience for even more fans of the industry leading hockey coverage delivered by Canada's #1 sports network," said Nathalie Cook, Vice-President, TSN & RDS. "We look forward to future announcements about how fans of more teams and sports across the country will soon be able to get closer to the action than ever before with the immersive TSN 5G View technology."
