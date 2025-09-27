WILLIAMS LAKE, BC, Sept. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Tŝilhqot'in Nation, Indigenous Services Canada and the Government of British Columbia

The Tŝilhqot’in Nation Nitsilʔin-Qi (Council of Chiefs) together with the Honourable Mandy Gull-Masty, federal Minister of Indigenous Services and the Honourable Jodie Wickens, B.C. Minister of Children and Family Development; announce the signing of an amendment to the coordination agreement with the Tŝilhqot’in Nation (CNW Group/Indigenous Services Canada)

The Tŝilhqot'in Nation Nitsilʔin-Qi (Council of Chiefs) together with the Honourable Mandy Gull-Masty, federal Minister of Indigenous Services and the Honourable Jodie Wickens, B.C. Minister of Children and Family Development, are proud to announce the signing of an amendment to the coordination agreement with the Tŝilhqot'in Nation, building on earlier commitments and advancing the Nation's jurisdiction over its child and family services, grounded in Tŝilhqot'in law, values and traditions.

Within the framework of An Act respecting First Nations, Inuit and Métis children, youth and families, a coordination agreement with a one-year fiscal arrangement was announced on May 9, 2025, paving a way forward that honoured the Tŝilhqot'in Nation's inherent right to care for their children and to preserve their connection to their family, community and culture as Tŝilhqot'in People. On April 1, 2025, the Tŝilhqot'in Nation enacted their children and families law – Tŝilhqot'in ʔEsqax Sutsel Jeniyax (Tŝilhqot'in children growing up in a good way) as the foundation for a new model of care.

This amendment to the coordination agreement extends the one-year fiscal arrangement to five years, during which time the Tŝilhqot'in Nation will sustain their service delivery and establish more robust mechanisms for self-governance, accountability, dispute resolution, prevention programs and cultural continuity.

This year, Canada provided $35.2 million toward the initial phase of Tŝilhqot'in jurisdiction. To support the Nation as it transitions from this initial phase into longer–term, sustainable jurisdictional authority over child and family services, Canada will provide $18,824,069 in base funding per year (adjusted annually based on inflation and growth). In addition, Canada will provide $132 million to support infrastructure needs for child and family programming across the 6 communities that comprise the Tŝilhqot'in Nation. The province of British Columbia is providing $766,222 annually, in addition to cost of living increases, to support Tŝilhqot'in jurisdiction.

Today's announcement represents the shared commitment to increasing the range of child, youth, and family supports under Tŝilhqot'in law, including healing, wellness, and cultural pillars to keep families together.

This important work contributes to reconciliation and nation–to–nation relationships as we all strive for better outcomes, lower rates of children in care, stronger cultural continuity, greater healing and reduced intergenerational trauma. Through the Indigenous-led renewal of child and family services, we work together to nurture the strength and well-being of Indigenous children and families -- today and for generations ahead.

Quotes

"The child welfare system has never worked for our people. We know how to care for our families and our children. It is deep in our teachings and identity as Tŝilhqot'in people. Today we come together as partners, unified and surrounded by the joy and laughter of our families, to honour our Tŝilhqot'in children, laws, and teachings. We commend our federal and provincial partners for recognizing our inherent jurisdiction as Tŝilhqot'in people to care for our families and our children. Today we show the world together that a better future is possible for these children and the generations to come."

Nits'ilʔin Otis Guichon

Tribal Chief, Tŝilhqot'in National Government

"This is a new era and a historic day for our Nation. Together we are here to celebrate and stand up Tŝilhqot'in jurisdiction, Tŝilhqot'in law, and a model of care for our children that comes from our culture and values as Indigenous peoples. We are living our traditional teachings and our human rights under the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples and the Convention on the Rights of the Child. We are a healing Nation and today we are proud to stand with our partners celebrating this tripartite agreement – this is healing for our people, and most importantly our children and future generations."

Nits'ilʔin Francis Laceese

Tribal Vice-Chief, Tŝilhqot'in National Government

"This coordination agreement reaffirms that First Nations have always held the inherent right to care for their children. What is evolving is the recognition, the resources, and the partnerships to uphold that right. For the Tŝilhqot'in Nation, this agreement provides stability and capacity to deliver care rooted in their own law, values, and traditions -- ensuring children grow up with culture, belonging, and collective healing at the heart of their journey."

The Honourable Mandy Gull-Masty

Minister of Indigenous Services

"It was a profound honour to join this celebration of the signing of this historic Coordination Agreement between the Tŝilhqot'in Nation, the Province, and Canada. By grounding child and family services in Tŝilhqot'in teachings, traditions and values, this agreement supports the Nation's children and youth to thrive in their communities. It is a powerful example of what we can achieve together and an important step forward on our joint path to reconciliation."

The Honourable Jodie Wickens

B.C. Minister of Children and Family Development

Quick facts

This year, Canada provided $35.2 million toward, amongst other things, the delivery of prevention, governance, dispute resolution, community navigator and post majority support services in the initial phase of Tŝilhqot'in jurisdiction. The Province of British Columbia provided $766,222 to support Tŝilhqot'in jurisdiction.

For most Indigenous people, child and family services are provided under the legislation of the province or territory where the children and families reside.

On January 1, 2020, An Act respecting First Nations, Inuit and Métis children, youth and families came into effect. This law recognizes the inherent right of Indigenous Peoples to self-government, including control over child and family services. It also sets out national principles for how these services should be provided to Indigenous children.

came into effect. This law recognizes the inherent right of Indigenous Peoples to self-government, including control over child and family services. It also sets out national principles for how these services should be provided to Indigenous children. As of November 2020, federal commitments have included $542 million in funding to advance First Nations, Inuit and Métis engagement to implement the Act and to support Indigenous communities and groups in building the capacity to establish their own child and family services models.

The Government of Canada committed $73.6 million in Budget 2021, and $87.3 million in Budget 2022 as well as $1.8 billion over 11 years, starting in 2023−24, to support communities in exercising jurisdiction within the framework of the Act.

British Columbia's Indigenous Self-Government in Child and Family Services Amendment Act was passed into law on November 25, 2022, making B.C. the first province in Canada to expressly recognize the inherent right of self-government of Indigenous communities including jurisdiction over child and family services.

passed into law on November 25, 2022, making B.C. the first province in Canada to expressly recognize the inherent right of self-government of Indigenous communities including jurisdiction over child and family services. This is the fifth coordination agreement in B.C. and the 15th in Canada.

Associated links

Stay connected

Join the conversation about Indigenous Peoples in Canada:

X: @tsilhqotin

Facebook: @TsilhqotinNationalGovernment

www.tsilhqotin.ca

X: @GCIndigenous

Facebook: @GCIndigenous

Instagram: @gcindigenous

X: @bcgovnews

Facebook: BCProvincialGovernment

Instagram: governmentofbc

You can subscribe to receive our news releases and speeches via RSS feeds. For more information or to subscribe, visit www.isc.gc.ca/RSS.

SOURCE Indigenous Services Canada

For more information, media may contact: Tŝilhqot'in Nation, Jody Nishima, 250-507-8967, [email protected]; Livi McElrea, Press Secretary and Issues Manager, Office of the Honourable Mandy Gull-Masty, Minister of Indigenous Services, [email protected]; Media Relations, Indigenous Services Canada, [email protected]; Media Relations, B.C. Ministry of Children and Family Development, 250-208-0305, [email protected]