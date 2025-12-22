OTTAWA, UNCEDED ALGONQUIN TERRITORY, ON, Dec. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to advancing long-term reform alongside First Nations across the country--so child and family services put children, families, and communities at the centre of care.

Today, the Honourable Mandy Gull-Masty, Minister of Indigenous Services Canada, announced that the Government of Canada will be submitting a detailed plan to the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal (CHRT) to reform the First Nations Child and Family Services (FNCFS) program -- one that respects regional approaches while operating within a coherent national framework.

Canada's approach to regional agreements is supported by funding of $35.5 billion to 2033-34, and an ongoing commitment of $4.4 billion annually after that to make sure First Nations children and families--now and in the future--have sustainable resources. Canada's plan would enable First Nations-led regional agreements across the country, supporting solutions designed by and for First Nations to keep children safely connected to their families, cultures, and communities.

Far too many First Nations children remain in care. This reality underscores the urgent need for transformative change that strengthens families rather than separates them. This reform needs to be determined by First Nations communities and their families. It is a shared national objective, and this proposal marks a decisive move toward achieving it.

Through regional agreements, First Nations would be able to tailor delivery of child and family services to their distinct realities. The approach will allow for reform to reflect regional context by having more power over the governance, reporting, and planning frameworks. It builds on the success of the Final Agreement on Long-Term Reform of the FNCFS Program in Ontario, and reflects a consistent, principled commitment to First Nations jurisdiction and leadership.

Funding also includes additional supports for First Nations Representatives, who act as cultural and legal advocates for their members to ensure the rights of children are upheld, and help keep children safely connected to their families, cultures, and communities.

Later today, Canada will submit this proposed path to the CHRT. Discussions with interested regional First Nation entities will begin early in the new year.

Improving outcomes for First Nations children--so they can grow up safe, supported, and connected to their families--remains our government's highest priority.

Quotes

"This is a historic turning point for First Nations children. For decades, governments failed them. Today, we are changing that -- for good. Long-term reform of First Nations Child and Family Services means fewer children taken from their families, stronger communities, and systems designed and led by First Nations themselves. This work will change lives -- not just for this generation, but for generations to come."

– The Honourable Mandy Gull-Masty, Minister of Indigenous Services

"This is a hopeful step forward that recognises the strength of our families and the resilience of our children. By centring culture and connection, we are setting a clear path that supports children to thrive, not just today, but for generations to come."

– The Honourable Rebecca Chartrand, Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency

"This plan recognises that every community has its own strengths, challenges, and priorities. By taking an approach grounded in local knowledge, we can ensure child and family services actually respond to what each community needs to support children, families, and culture."

– The Honourable Buckley Belanger, Secretary of State (Rural Development)

"For too long, services were designed without the voices of those most affected. This plan marks a shift in how we deliver child and family services--toward approaches that are culturally grounded, community-led, and focused on long-term wellbeing of First Nations children."

– Jaime Battiste, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

"Our responsibility is not only to the children we serve now, but to future generations who deserve strong families, safe communities, and a deep connection to culture. This work sets a direction that will shape a better future built on care, respect, and opportunity."

– Wade Grant, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change

Quick facts

The FNCFS Program provides funding to approximately 140 FNCFS delegated agencies, provincial and Yukon governments, and about 580 First Nations for services aimed at keeping First Nations children safe from harm and helping them remain with their families and in their communities.

Since the Tribunal's initial decision in 2016, Canada has increased the First Nations Child and Family Services Funding from $600 million to $3.9 billion in 2024-2025.

In early 2025, Canada signed a $8.5 billion Final Agreement with the Chiefs of Ontario and Nishnawbe Aski Nation to implement long-term reforms to the First Nations Child and Family Services Program in Ontario. This agreement is currently before the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal for consideration and approval, and is included in the overall $35.5 billion commitment to address discrimination against First Nations children and families.

As of December 2, 2025, more than $267 million in Compensation has been paid to Class Members who experienced discrimination in Canada's First Nations Child and Family Services Program.

While regional negotiations move forward, Canada will continue delivering child and family services on a national level in accordance with Canadian Human Rights Tribunal orders.

Additional funding to support regional agreements and further changes to the Program's funding and policy framework would depend on program assessments in 2031-32 and 2036-37.

