TSI Names Wayne Shapley as President of TSI Canada

LAKE FOREST, Ill., Feb. 6, 2025 /CNW/ -- Transworld Systems Inc. (TSI), the leading technology-enabled revenue recovery outsourcing provider in the United States and Canada, announced today that Wayne Shapley has been appointed as President of TSI Canada.

Mr. Shapley joins TSI from Canadian Tire Bank, where he spent 25 years, most recently leading Collections & Recoveries. A leader in the receivables management community, Mr. Shapley currently serves as Treasurer on the Receivables Management Association (RMA) Canada

"We are excited to welcome Wayne to TSI Canada," said Joe Laughlin, Chief Executive Officer of TSI. "His extensive experience in financial services, deep relationships in the Canadian receivables management industry, and results-driven leadership will be instrumental delivering value for clients and driving growth."

"I am thrilled to join TSI and lead the Canadian business," said Wayne Shapley. "TSI's commitment to delivering industry-leading solutions aligns with my track record of driving measurable results and fostering strong client relationships. I look forward to working with the team to build on TSI Canada's success."

About Transworld Systems Inc.

TSI is the leading technology-enabled revenue recovery outsourcing provider in the United States and Canada. The company's solutions include collections, healthcare recovery, customer care, and back-office outsourcing. Additionally, TSI owns UAS, the leading technology-enabled loan servicer for private student loans and personal loans. Its clients include Fortune 100 corporations, financial institutions, healthcare providers, government agencies, property management firms, and small and medium-sized businesses. To learn more, please visit tsico.com.

