Try our new GUSTA Veggie Ground!

Introducing…

The Original: this plant-based ground will be your best friend when looking to add more alternative proteins into your favorite family recipes. Crumbled in your lasagna or incorporated into veggie balls, you can enjoy it in all its forms. Let your imagination run free!

The Mex: our newest Mexican-inspired crumble will bring the heat and street-food flavours of Mexico to your table. Rounded out by spices and just the perfect amount of heat, whether in a chili or tacos, we know this will become your weeknight go-to!

Gusta is on a mission to offer delicious, high quality, and easy-to-prepare plant-based products. You can now find GUSTA veggie grounds across Canada starting September 13, 2021! Both Veggie Grounds are:

- Clean label: these 2 new products are made from simple, 100% natural and GMO-free ingredients. Good for your health and for our planet.

- Innovative: these grounds are made from soy protein. It's worth the detour!

- Local: this range is exclusively made in Canada. Support local!

- Protein: 9g of plant-based protein per 55g? No, you're not dreaming.

- Deliciously Gusta: made with vegetables and a special GUSTA spice blend, these veggie grounds will add a boost of flavour to any dish!

- Versatile: the options are endless - you will be able to prepare hundreds of dishes with these new products. Check out our website for recipe ideas!

Visit your local grocery store to try out the 2 new GUSTA products!

More on GUSTA:

Based in the heart of Montreal, GUSTA produces more than 20 different plant based products and is widely distributed across Canada. We offer a wide range of sausages, roasts, cheezes, pâtés and now veggie grounds. To meet the growing demand, Gusta recently moved into a 22,000 square foot certified organic factory in Montreal. For more information, please visit our website at https://gustafoods.com/.

