TruTrace Technologies Appoints Deepak Anand as an Advisor

Materia Ventures Chief Executive Brings Deep Government Expertise

TORONTO, June 11, 2019 /CNW/ - TruTrace Technologies Inc. (TSXV: TTT; OTC: BKKSF) ("TruTrace" or the "Company") today announced Deepak Anand, CEO and Co-Founder of Materia Ventures, will become an advisor to the Company. Mr. Anand brings significant experience having worked closely with senior government officials, politicians, policy makers, health professional organizations, clinical practitioners, educators and investors. Mr. Anand can provide business development leadership and direction, particularly with respect to engagement with governmental bodies and regulatory agencies in jurisdictions in Canada, Europe and South America. Additionally, as Materia Ventures ("Materia") continues to build out its infrastructure and technology assets across Europe, there will be opportunities for expanding the partnership and strategic opportunities between Materia and the Company.

Mr. Anand has held several roles of importance within the global cannabis sector. Currently, Mr. Anand is the CEO of Materia, a European-focused medical cannabis distribution and supply company. Deepak also has served on the boards of the Center for Medicinal Cannabis in the UK and he is also on the board of CFAMM (Canadians for Fair Access to Medical Marijuana) and the National Association of Cannabis Professionals.

"Mr. Anand's prolific expertise liaising with government and other regulatory bodies in the cannabis industry is of great benefit to TruTrace Technologies," said TruTrace Technologies CEO Robert Galarza. "As Deepak continues to build out the footprint for Materia throughout Europe, we see increasing opportunities for collaboration and partnership. Deepak's valuable insights and established connections with a wide range of government and regulatory bodies will further enable us to develop and market our products with these critical agencies in mind."

In connection with this appointment TruTrace has agreed to grant Mr. Anand stock options to acquire up to 150,000 common shares in the capital of TruTrace under the Company's 2018 Stock Option Plan.

