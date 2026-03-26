Trustpilot : Tax Refunds May Not Fuel a Spending Surge This Year, New Survey Finds

Nearly 4 in 10 Americans plan to save their tax refund, 42% would struggle to cover a $1,000 tax bill, and one-third say they will not use AI to help with their taxes

NEW YORK, March 26, 2026 /CNW/ -- Trustpilot , the world's largest open feedback platform, today released the results of annual season survey data revealing that many Americans are approaching tax refunds cautiously this year and choosing to save money or pay down debt rather than increase spending.

While the IRS has reported that 2026 tax refunds are projected to be 10% larger (+$90B) than the previous year, the consumer survey reveals many households are approaching tax season cautiously. In fact, more than half of Americans (54%) say they expect to break even on their taxes this year, limiting the potential windfall many households might otherwise receive. When asked how they would use a refund, many say they plan to prioritize saving over spending. Nearly 4 in 10 Americans (39%) say they plan to save their tax refund, while 26% plan to use it to pay down debt such as credit cards or loans. Just 11% say they plan to use their refund for everyday spending.

The survey also revealed the financial pressures shaping taxpayer behavior. More than 4 in 10 Americans (42%) say they would struggle to cover an unexpected $1,000 tax bill, while another 32% say it would strain their budget. These financial constraints may also be influencing how Americans approach filing their taxes, with nearly half of respondents (47%) saying they plan to file closer to the tax deadline.

"Every year businesses look to tax refunds as a seasonal shopping boost, but this year's survey results suggest a large share of households will use those refunds to save or pay down debt rather than increase spending," said Taylor Cunningham, Vice President of U.S. Marketing at Trustpilot. "When a majority of Americans say they expect to break even on their taxes and 4 in 10 say they would struggle to cover a $1,000 tax bill, that's a signal that budgets are tight. In that kind of environment, spending decisions become much more deliberate, which helps explain why 41% of respondents also say they rely on resources like online reviews to make informed purchasing decisions- every dollar needs to go further."

At the same time, many taxpayers remain hesitant to rely on AI for high-stakes financial decisions. Nearly one-third of Americans (32%) say they would not use AI tools for tax-related advice this year. Overall confidence in AI tax guidance also remains split: 27% say they distrust AI's ability to provide accurate tax guidance, while 36% say they feel neutral and 36% say they trust it. When asked how they might use AI tools, respondents most often pointed to basic research tasks rather than filing decisions. 22% say they would use AI to estimate their refund, 17% to identify deductions or credits, and 11% to find a tax preparer or tax software.

The survey also uncovered additional insights into how Americans are approaching tax filing, choosing tax preparation services, and deciding who to trust for financial advice.

Nearly Half of Americans Will File At the Last Minute

The survey also found that many Americans are taking a cautious approach to filing their taxes this year, with a large share planning to wait until the deadline and over 2 out of 10 planning not to file at all.

47% say they plan to file their taxes closer to the filing deadline

24% say they plan to file as soon as possible

22% say they may not file at all

7% say they plan to file for an extension

The most common factors influencing filing timing include wanting to save money in case taxes are owed (33%) and the time and effort required to prepare a return (27%).

Cost Is a Major Factor in Choosing Tax Preparation Services

Affordability continues to shape how Americans choose to file their taxes, with many taxpayers prioritizing free or low-cost options. Nearly half of Americans (45%) say they will only use free tax preparation services, while others say they are willing to pay:

23% say they would pay under $100 for tax preparation

23% say they would pay between $100 and $300

6% say they would pay between $300 and $600

2% say they would pay more than $600

Two-Thirds of Americans Aren't Fully Confident Their Taxes Are Filed Correctly

The survey found that many Americans lack confidence that their tax returns are filed correctly, underscoring the complexity many taxpayers still face when navigating the filing process.

51% say they are somewhat confident their taxes are filed correctly

34% say they are very confident

11% say they are not very confident

4% say they are not confident at all

These findings highlight the complexity many taxpayers still experience when navigating the filing process -- a challenge that could be amplified this year as new tax provisions, including deductions tied to tipped income and overtime earnings, and updated reporting requirements for gig and freelance income, introduce new rules and paperwork requirements.

Taxpayers Turn to Reviews for Researching Tax Preparers

When deciding how to file their taxes or which provider to use, many Americans say they rely on research and peer feedback to guide their decisions, most often turning to trusted online reviews.

41% say they rely on online research or reviews for tax or financial advice

31% rely on family members

29% rely on financial professionals

65% say they expect tax services to have ratings of at least four stars before they would consider using them

43% say they use the same tax preparation service every year

Methodology

In collaboration with the market research firm Qualtrics, Trustpilot conducted an online survey of 1,013 U.S. adults aged 18 to 75 between March 5 and March 16, 2026. Respondents were recruited through an online research panel. Results are based on self-reported data and are intended to reflect a broad cross-section of U.S. consumers.

About Trustpilot

Trustpilot began in 2007 with a simple yet powerful idea that is more relevant today than ever -- to be the universal symbol of trust, bringing consumers and businesses together through reviews. Trustpilot is open, independent, and impartial -- we help consumers make the right choices and businesses to build trust, grow and improve.

Today, we have more than 320 million reviews and 70 million monthly active users across the globe, with 140 billion annual Trustbox impressions, and the numbers keep growing. We have more than 1,000 employees and we're headquartered in Copenhagen, with operations in Amsterdam, Denver, Edinburgh, Hamburg, London, Melbourne, Milan and New York.

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SOURCE Trustpilot

Caroline Quinn; [email protected]