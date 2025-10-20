It's Time to Make Your Voice Heard: Trustpilot Launches National Write a Review Week

The majority of people rely on reviews--yet few actually write them. Ahead of the holiday spending season, Trustpilot is asking Americans to take action and help others shop smarter

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2025 /CNW/ -- Most of the customers read reviews before buying holiday gifts: 86% of Americans report checking reviews before every holiday purchase. But far fewer of the customers – just 17% – consistently take the time to write them. This year, Trustpilot , the world's largest independent review platform, is flipping the script. From October 20–24, 2025, Trustpilot is launching the first-ever National Write a Review Week, calling on consumers to share their experiences. The idea is simple but powerful: when more people leave honest reviews, everyone benefits.

Reviews are essential for every major purchase: they help Americans make decisions about everything from e-commerce shopping to travel insurance to choosing a mortgage provider. By coming together to share honest feedback, customers collectively improve experiences for those who come after them, creating a more trustworthy marketplace for all. Businesses also benefit immensely by learning from their customers, allowing them to build trust, drive growth, and continuously improve.

All week, Trustpilot is inviting everyone to take a few minutes to leave a review for a business they've recently had an experience with -- because that feedback could help someone else make the right decision. To encourage participation, Trustpilot is, for the first time ever, giving all U.S. businesses unlimited review invitations through October 31. This will allow businesses to directly invite as many of their recent customers as they want to share feedback on Trustpilot.

"This time of year is full of pressure, with endless options and deals that make it hard to know what's real and what isn't," said Alicia Skubick, Chief Customer Officer at Trustpilot. "Writing an honest review is a small act that makes an incredible difference: it can guide fellow shoppers to make smart decisions, and give good businesses the visibility and trust they have earned. It also empowers businesses to learn from their customers' experiences. This week serves as a powerful reminder that trust is not built by algorithms or ads. It's built by us, together, one review at a time."

Trustpilot hosts more than 330 million reviews worldwide, guiding decisions for over 64 million people each month. The platform continues to expand rapidly in the United States, and the number of organic reviews grew by a significant 32% in the first half of 2025.

Trustpilot's recent survey showed that while reviews play a crucial role in how consumers make decisions, very few people actually take the time to write them. National Write a Review Week is here to change that.

86% of Americans report checking reviews before every holiday purchase, but only 17% consistently write reviews for their holiday purchases.

40% of Americans hope other consumers will leave reviews before Black Friday/Cyber Monday because they rely on reviews to help them shop.

When a product has no reviews, it makes 60% of shoppers hesitate to purchase it, while 9% of shoppers won't buy a product if it has no reviews.

Trustpilot is calling on everyone to think of a recent purchase, service, or experience they had and leave a review at Trustpilot.com/writeareview . They can use #WriteAReviewWeek to join the online conversation.

See here for the full survey findings and more information on National Write a Review Week.

About Trustpilot:

Trustpilot began in 2007 with a simple yet powerful idea that is more relevant today than ever -- to be the universal symbol of trust, bringing consumers and businesses together through reviews. Trustpilot is open, independent, and impartial -- we help consumers make the right choices and businesses to build trust, grow and improve.

Today, we have more than 330 million reviews and 64 million monthly active users across the globe, with 149 billion annual TrustBox impressions, and the numbers keep growing. We have over 1,000 employees and we're headquartered in Copenhagen, with operations in Amsterdam, Denver, Edinburgh, Hamburg, London, Melbourne, Milan and New York. Visit www.trustpilot.com .

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2236459/4317181/Trustpilot_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Trustpilot

Contact details: Caroline Quinn, [email protected]