Trustpilot Stars Drive Value: 10x More Clicks and 5x More Conversions on Ads

NEW YORK, July 16, 2025 /CNW/ -- Trustpilot, the world's largest independent customer feedback platform, today released a study that found ads featuring Trustpilot assets drive up to 10x more clicks and convert at 5x the baseline rate, even when the advertised goods and services are priced 20% higher. Commissioned with London Research , the study also found that beyond positively impacting performance marketing, Trustpilot content lifts brand trust by 8.5%, boosts brand affinity by 4.9%, and improves both unprompted and prompted brand recall for display ad content at every stage of the marketing funnel.

The Impact of Trustpilot

A nationally representative sample of 1,200 U.S. consumers was presented with advertisements and website mockups for a fictitious home internet company, Velocity Home. Half were shown an ad and website that showcased Trustpilot assets, while the other half were shown ads and a website without Trustpilot.

The research underscores the importance of evaluating and optimizing performance in existing channels before investing in new ones. Trustpilot's trust signals — from the logo to reviews, stars, and testimonials — help marketers get more out of the touchpoints they're already invested in. These assets can be deployed across the marketing funnel to not only attract and retain customers but influence customer behavior, increase engagement, build credibility, and ultimately increase conversion rates.

Dana Bodine, VP of US Marketing at Trustpilot, said: "Consumer attention is precious, and brands get very little time to make an impact on their audiences. This research confirms that Trustpilot reviews help brands make their consumer touchpoints go further, build trust, grow, and improve. Brand messaging is not just about being seen, it's about being believed. That's the edge Trustpilot gives businesses at the moments that matter most."

This report found that when using Trustpilot in ads it can:

Drive click-through rates (CTR): US consumers are 10 times more likely to click on a display ad that showcases Trustpilot with a five-star customer rating, 3,000+ reviews, and a customer testimonial, than an ad without one.

US consumers are 10 times more likely to click on a display ad that showcases Trustpilot with a five-star customer rating, 3,000+ reviews, and a customer testimonial, than an ad without one. Outperform alternative review sites: Consumers are 6x more likely to click on a Trustpilot ad with a five-star customer rating, 3,000+ reviews, and a customer testimonial than on an ad with a Yotpo review showing the same information.

Consumers are 6x more likely to click on a Trustpilot ad with a five-star customer rating, 3,000+ reviews, and a customer testimonial than on an ad with a Yotpo review showing the same information. Influence brand affinity: Consumers shown an ad including Trustpilot assets scored Velocity Home 8.5% higher for trust on average than those who saw the ad without Trustpilot.

Consumers shown an ad including Trustpilot assets scored Velocity Home 8.5% higher for trust on average than those who saw the ad without Trustpilot. Impact brand recall: Consumers were more likely to remember Velocity Home after seeing an ad with Trustpilot: unprompted recall increased from 27% to 29%, and prompted recall rose from 59% to 61%.

The complete study and findings can be found here: business.trustpilot.com/marketing/power-of-trustpilot

