TruStone Financial Inc. and BridgeForce Financial Group to separate

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Feb. 2, 2023 /CNW/ - TruStone Financial Inc. and BridgeForce Financial Group will separate following the purchase of nine BridgeForce Financial Group entities by HUB Financial.

In 2022, The Empire Life Insurance Company purchased six financial services firms (Life Management Financial Group Ltd., LMF Investor Services Inc., Paradigm Financial Advisors (North) Inc., Paradigm Financial Advisors Inc., Dwight Goertz & Associates Insurance Agency Limited, and Pacific Place Financial Services Inc.) that operated as part of the BridgeForce group of companies. These were amalgamated into one wholly-owned subsidiary of Empire Life, called TruStone Financial Inc., and continued to work under the BridgeForce banner.

The purchase of the remaining BridgeForce entities (Achievex Financial Services Inc., W.C.S. Achievex Financial Services, Achievex Inc., Allen Wong & Associates Agency Ltd., BridgeForce Financial, Cinaber Financial Inc., Ontario East Insurance Agency, W.C.S Financial Services and Joseph B. Woodyatt Insurance Agencies) by HUB will result in an amicable separation between TruStone Financial and BridgeForce. Both will continue to use the BridgeForce name in the short term until separation details and logistics are completed.

"For many years, we have enjoyed a positive and collaborative relationship as members of BridgeForce—a relationship that continued after our purchase by Empire Life last year," said Michael Williams, Chief Operating Officer, TruStone Financial Inc. "We are grateful for our shared accomplishments, and we thank the BridgeForce team for its invaluable support over the years."

Compliance, training and other services previously shared with BridgeForce will now be provided directly by TruStone Financial to its advisors, and its rewards program will continue.

"TruStone Financial is committed to providing excellent value to the marketplace and support to the independent financial advisors we work with," added Mr. Williams. "We look forward to continuing to grow our company and the TruStone Financial brand."

About TruStone Financial Inc.

TruStone Financial Inc. (TruStone Financial) is a managing general agency and wholly-owned subsidiary of The Empire Life Insurance Company (Empire Life) formed in 2022 by amalgamating six entities with significant experience in the Canadian financial services marketplace. The company has more than $1.2 billion in assets under management and works with more than 1,100 independent financial advisors across Ontario and western Canada.

