Trustee Lulka Vindicated. Director of Education Commits to Fighting Antisemitism at the TDSB

TORONTO, Dec. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Common sense and justice have prevailed. Tonight, the Board of Trustees at the Toronto District School Board determined that Trustee Lulka did not breach the code of conduct in speaking out against antisemitism and rejected the Integrity Commissioner's recommendation that she be censured.

In response, Noah Shack, Vice President at the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs, issued the following:

"Trustee Lulka has been vindicated. The Integrity Commissioner's report and the recommendations that flowed from it relied largely on the conclusions of an investigator whose impartiality is in question.

"Serious questions remain about the board's handling of antisemitism, particularly with regard to the criticism leveled by the Integrity Commissioner against the TDSB Human Rights Office.

"We are encouraged by Director Russell-Rawlins' commitment to address antisemitism. Now is the time for action, and we remain committed to supporting the TDSB in this important work which must move forward with urgency.

"We are grateful to the thousands of community members who made their voices heard. The Trustees listened."

