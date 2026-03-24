Trusted by Hospital Care Teams, Hauser's Pharmacy Marks 13 Years Serving Niagara Health Patients

Choose the Pharmacy Trusted by Niagara Health!

ST. CATHARINES, ON, March 24, 2026 /CNW/ - As Hauser's Pharmacy marks 13 years inside Niagara Health's St. Catharines Site, the team is highlighting a significant, yet frequently unacknowledged gap in healthcare: the transition from hospital to home.

"The most vulnerable moment in care isn't always in the hospital -- it's when patients leave," says Phil Hauser, Owner and Pharmacist. "That's where confusion happens - we see it every day -- patients leaving with medications in hand, but still unsure what comes next," says Hauser.

Hauser's Pharmacy, Niagara Health - St Catharines Site (CNW Group/Hauser's Healthcare)

Located inside the hospital, Hauser's Pharmacy works directly alongside physicians, nurses, and discharge teams to ensure patients leave with medications prepared, instructions clearly understood, and care fully connected.

"We're not separate from the care team -- we're part of it," says Hauser - and that means we catch issues early, answer questions in real time, and make sure nothing falls through the cracks."

That level of integration is what Hauser believes patients should expect even after they return home. "If we're the pharmacy the care team trusts inside the hospital, it only makes sense for patients to continue that same care in the community," he says.

Over the past 13 years, Hauser's Pharmacy has supported thousands of Niagara patients through discharge -- helping reduce stress, prevent medication errors, and improve confidence during recovery at home.

"Patients don't experience their care in pieces," adds Hauser, "So we've built our model to make sure it doesn't feel that way."

Event Highlights and Community Engagement

JOIN US at Hauser's Pharmacy inside Niagara Health's St. Catharines site on March 24th to celebrate and learn more!

The anniversary event, open to the public, will feature:

store-wide sale

live music

cake

Attendees can learn firsthand how they can leave the hospital with medications ready, clear instructions, and continuous support, ensuring no gaps between hospital and home care.

This celebration underscores the dedication of Hauser's Healthcare to integrated patient care in St. Catharines, reinforcing its role as a vital link in the healthcare journey.

For over 45 years, Hauser's Healthcare has been a trusted part of Ontario communities -- helping patients navigate care with clarity, compassion, and continuity. As a proudly Canadian-owned provider with nine pharmacy and home healthcare locations, Hauser's supports patients at every stage, from hospital to home, with personalized pharmacy care, mobility solutions, and in-home support.

Because care shouldn't get tougher once you leave the hospital.

SOURCE Hauser's Healthcare

Media Contact: Cate Giannousopoulos, Director of Marketing, Hauser's Healthcare, [email protected]