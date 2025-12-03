Hauser's Celebrates 45 Years of Community Care

News provided byHauser's Healthcare
Dec 03, 2025, 08:15 ET
A Year of Milestones Culminates in Customer Appreciation Day With Over $10,000 in Prizes and Giveaways
DUNNVILLE, ON, Dec. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - After 45 years of serving Ontario families, Hauser's Healthcare is turning the spotlight back on the communities that made it all possible. To celebrate a year of milestone moments and meaningful local impact, the family-run, Canadian-owned pharmacy group is inviting customers across the province to join them today for a Customer Appreciation Day featuring more than $10,000 in prizes, giveaways, and in-store celebrations.
What began in 1980 as a single Dunnville pharmacy founded by Jim Hauser has since grown into a network of nine locations across Niagara, Hamilton, Haldimand, Norfolk, South-Western Ontario and Muskoka--each rooted in the same values of trust, personal care, and community connection.
"We've always believed that a pharmacy should feel like part of your family," says Jim Hauser, founder and retired pharmacist. "Forty-five years later, our communities have given us more support than we could have ever imagined. Today is our chance to give back."
Under the leadership of second-generation pharmacist Phil Hauser, the organization has continued to grow while remaining proudly independent and 100% Canadian owned.
"Being local means we can put patients--not policies or profits--first," says Phil Hauser, owner. "This anniversary year showed just how much our communities value that difference."
A Year Defined by Community Impact
Throughout its 45th anniversary year, Hauser's Healthcare launched several initiatives that strengthened its connection to the regions it serves, including:
- The Teddy Bear Hero initiative, supplying comfort bears to EMS teams to support children and vulnerable patients in crisis.
- Monthly CHCH Morning Live health features, empowering patients with knowledge and advocacy tools.
- Nine-location anniversary activations, special-edition commemorative coins, and regional giveaways celebrating decades of service.
- Partnerships and numerous local sponsorships that brought visibility, support, and resources directly into the communities Hauser's calls home.
Customer Appreciation Day – Happening Today Across All Locations
Customers visiting any Hauser's Pharmacy today will enjoy in-store celebrations, treats, giveaways, and a chance to dozens of prizes
