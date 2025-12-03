Hauser's Celebrates 45 Years of Community Care

A Year of Milestones Culminates in Customer Appreciation Day With Over $10,000 in Prizes and Giveaways

DUNNVILLE, ON, Dec. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - After 45 years of serving Ontario families, Hauser's Healthcare is turning the spotlight back on the communities that made it all possible. To celebrate a year of milestone moments and meaningful local impact, the family-run, Canadian-owned pharmacy group is inviting customers across the province to join them today for a Customer Appreciation Day featuring more than $10,000 in prizes, giveaways, and in-store celebrations.

Hauser's Healthcare (CNW Group/Hauser's Healthcare)

What began in 1980 as a single Dunnville pharmacy founded by Jim Hauser has since grown into a network of nine locations across Niagara, Hamilton, Haldimand, Norfolk, South-Western Ontario and Muskoka--each rooted in the same values of trust, personal care, and community connection.

"We've always believed that a pharmacy should feel like part of your family," says Jim Hauser, founder and retired pharmacist. "Forty-five years later, our communities have given us more support than we could have ever imagined. Today is our chance to give back."

Under the leadership of second-generation pharmacist Phil Hauser, the organization has continued to grow while remaining proudly independent and 100% Canadian owned.

"Being local means we can put patients--not policies or profits--first," says Phil Hauser, owner. "This anniversary year showed just how much our communities value that difference."

A Year Defined by Community Impact

Throughout its 45th anniversary year, Hauser's Healthcare launched several initiatives that strengthened its connection to the regions it serves, including:

The Teddy Bear Hero initiative , supplying comfort bears to EMS teams to support children and vulnerable patients in crisis.

, supplying comfort bears to EMS teams to support children and vulnerable patients in crisis. Monthly CHCH Morning Live health features , empowering patients with knowledge and advocacy tools.

, empowering patients with knowledge and advocacy tools. Nine-location anniversary activations , special-edition commemorative coins, and regional giveaways celebrating decades of service.

, special-edition commemorative coins, and regional giveaways celebrating decades of service. Partnerships and numerous local sponsorships that brought visibility, support, and resources directly into the communities Hauser's calls home.

Customer Appreciation Day – Happening Today Across All Locations

Customers visiting any Hauser's Pharmacy today will enjoy in-store celebrations, treats, giveaways, and a chance to dozens of prizes

Media Invitation

Media are invited to attend the Dunnville flagship location on December 3 for interviews, community celebrations, and photo opportunities with Phil Hauser.

SOURCE Hauser's Healthcare

Media Contact: Cate Giannousopoulos, Marketing Director, [email protected]