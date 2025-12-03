Hauser's Celebrates 45 Years of Community Care

News provided by

Hauser's Healthcare

Dec 03, 2025, 08:15 ET

A Year of Milestones Culminates in Customer Appreciation Day With Over $10,000 in Prizes and Giveaways 

DUNNVILLE, ON, Dec. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - After 45 years of serving Ontario families, Hauser's Healthcare is turning the spotlight back on the communities that made it all possible. To celebrate a year of milestone moments and meaningful local impact, the family-run, Canadian-owned pharmacy group is inviting customers across the province to join them today for a Customer Appreciation Day featuring more than $10,000 in prizes, giveaways, and in-store celebrations.

Continue Reading
Hauser's Healthcare (CNW Group/Hauser's Healthcare)
Hauser's Healthcare (CNW Group/Hauser's Healthcare)

What began in 1980 as a single Dunnville pharmacy founded by Jim Hauser has since grown into a network of nine locations across Niagara, Hamilton, Haldimand, Norfolk, South-Western Ontario and Muskoka--each rooted in the same values of trust, personal care, and community connection.

"We've always believed that a pharmacy should feel like part of your family," says Jim Hauser, founder and retired pharmacist. "Forty-five years later, our communities have given us more support than we could have ever imagined. Today is our chance to give back."

Under the leadership of second-generation pharmacist Phil Hauser, the organization has continued to grow while remaining proudly independent and 100% Canadian owned.

"Being local means we can put patients--not policies or profits--first," says Phil Hauser, owner. "This anniversary year showed just how much our communities value that difference."

A Year Defined by Community Impact

Throughout its 45th anniversary year, Hauser's Healthcare launched several initiatives that strengthened its connection to the regions it serves, including:

  • The Teddy Bear Hero initiative, supplying comfort bears to EMS teams to support children and vulnerable patients in crisis.
  • Monthly CHCH Morning Live health features, empowering patients with knowledge and advocacy tools.
  • Nine-location anniversary activations, special-edition commemorative coins, and regional giveaways celebrating decades of service.
  • Partnerships and numerous local sponsorships that brought visibility, support, and resources directly into the communities Hauser's calls home.

Customer Appreciation Day – Happening Today Across All Locations

Customers visiting any Hauser's Pharmacy today will enjoy in-store celebrations, treats, giveaways, and a chance to dozens of prizes 

Media Invitation

Media are invited to attend the Dunnville flagship location on December 3 for interviews, community celebrations, and photo opportunities with Phil Hauser.

SOURCE Hauser's Healthcare

Media Contact: Cate Giannousopoulos, Marketing Director, [email protected]

Organization Profile

Hauser's Healthcare