Teddy Bear Hero: Hauser's Pharmacy Brings Comfort to Children & the Elderly Through Supporting Local EMS

DUNNVILLE, HALDIMAND, ON, Oct. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Continuing its long tradition of community care, Hauser's Healthcare has launched Teddy Bear Hero, a campaign donating thousands of teddy bears to Haldimand and Norfolk County Paramedic Services -- bringing comfort to both children and elderly patients, especially those living with dementia, in moments of fear and uncertainty.

Dressed as paramedics, these special bears are carried in ambulances and handed out by first responders to frightened children during emergencies -- a simple gesture with a powerful impact.

"When a child or someone experiencing dementia is scared, even the smallest act of comfort can make a world of difference. We're proud to help support our local paramedics bring that comfort to families in our community when they need it most," said Phil Hauser, Owner of Hauser's Healthcare

"Sometimes healthcare is a life-saving medication. Sometimes, it's a teddy bear," added Hauser. "These bears are a small but powerful way to offer comfort to those in crisis and a great way for those that want to show thanks to the incredible paramedics who serve our communities."

Community members can become a Teddy Bear Hero by:

Donating $5 or $10 to "buy" a bear for EMS donation bins.

Purchasing a bear for $12 to take home -- available exclusively at Hauser's Pharmacy locations in Dunnville, Hagersville, Simcoe, and Port Dover.

Sharing support online using #TeddyBearHero OR #HausersHero.

The program reflects Hauser's broader mission to make healthcare personal, compassionate, and community-first.

For more information, visit www.HausersHealthcare.com or stop by your local Hauser's Pharmacy.

Teddy Bear Hero is a Hauser's Healthcare community initiative to donate teddy bears to local EMS providers.

These bears will be kept in ambulances and given to children during emergencies to bring comfort during traumatic calls.

3000 teddy bears donated

Customers can support this campaign in two ways : Donate – Give $5 or $10 → "buy" a bear → place it in the EMS Teddy Bear Hero donation bin Purchase – Buy a bear for $12 and take it home Available at Hauser's locations in Dunnville, Hagersville, Simcoe, and Port Dover

"We want to offer more than medication -- we want to offer comfort, care, and connection. These teddy bears represent our commitment to community health in every sense of the word." -- Phil Hauser, Owner/Chief Pharmacist, Hauser's Healthcare

About Hauser's Healthcare: Founded in 1980, Hauser's Healthcare is proudly celebrating 45 years of trusted, Canadian-owned service. With nine full-service pharmacy and home healthcare locations across Ontario, Hauser's offers personalized care, mobility solutions, and in-home private care -- redefining what local healthcare can look like.

