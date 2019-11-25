Trulieve to Host Grand Celebration in Honor of Record 40th Florida Dispensary

The Lakeland storefront brings the state's widest-ranging medical cannabis inventory to patients in Central Florida

LAKELAND, FL, Nov. 25, 2019 /CNW/ - Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL & OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, is set to open the doors of their latest Florida location on Tuesday, November 26th, in Lakeland. The Central Florida location is a milestone for Florida's largest operator as Trulieve becomes the first operator in Florida to reach 40 locations.

Presently, Trulieve operates 39 other dispensaries throughout the State of Florida, including in the nearby communities of Tampa, Orlando, and Wesley Chapel. The storefront, located on North Florida Avenue in North Lakeland, is part of the company's mission to expand and ensure safe, reliable patient access statewide.

"Trulieve has come a long way over the past three years – from closing out 2016 with only two stores to celebrating our record-breaking 40th store in Florida with even more to come in 2019 — and 2020 – as we continue to strategically plan for the future," said Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers. "As the patient registry continues to grow and Florida's residents continue to seek alternative, natural relief, we will continue our mission to expand access to the natural, effective, and safe medications they have come to rely on."

Rivers added, "With a focus on delivering strong customer-centric experiences, our well-trained staff is ready to assist patients at every step of the process. Whether they are taking their first steps into medical cannabis or seeking a new treatment option, we encourage patients to reach out to find out more."

To celebrate their newest store, Trulieve will be hosting a grand opening celebration on Tuesday, November 26th at 10:00 AM, with doors opening and press tours of the new dispensary immediately following. The celebration will include a press conference with CEO Kim Rivers, representatives from Trulieve brand partners with free swag for patients, refreshments provided by local vendors, and several special surprises for patients.

In honor of the grand opening, all patients are eligible for an in-store 25% discount at the Lakeland location on opening day.

WHAT: Trulieve Lakeland Grand Opening Celebration

WHERE: 1644 North Florida Avenue, Lakeland, Florida 33805

WHEN: Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 10:00 AM

In stores and online, patients will find Florida's largest selection of THC and CBD products, available in a variety of delivery methods, including smokable cannabis, concentrates, tinctures, topical creams, vaporizers, and more. Trulieve also offers home delivery statewide for patients, and conveninent in-store pick-up, in addition to its 37 dispensaries in locations across the state from Pensacola to Key West.

As the state's leading medical cannabis provider, Trulieve's employees are knowledgeable and eager to help patients. Trulieve encourages potential patients as well as patients who are new to cannabis and our wide array of products to connect with the staff to learn more.

The Office of Medical Marijuana Use recently announced the registry was approaching 270,000 registered medical marijuana patients with an active ID card, with Trulieve consistently selling approximately half of the state's overall volume, per the Florida Department of Health. There are more than 2,500 registered ordering physicians in the State of Florida as well.

For more information, please visit www.Trulieve.com.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is a vertically integrated "seed-to-sale" company and is the first and largest fully licensed medical cannabis company in the State of Florida. Trulieve cultivates and produces all of its products in-house and distributes those products to Trulieve-branded stores (dispensaries) throughout the State of Florida, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. Trulieve also operates in California, Massachusetts and Connecticut. Trulieve is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold within the United States (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption from such registration requirements.

To learn more about Trulieve, visit www.Trulieve.com.

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

For further information: Lynn Ricci, Director of Investor Relations -- (850) 480-7955, IR@trulieve.com; Rachel Rivera, Public Relations -- (850) 681-8530, rrivera@vancorejones.com