Trulieve Announces Executive Automatic Securities Disposition Plan

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., March 17, 2026 /CNW/ -- Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced that effective as of March 17, 2026, Ms. Kim Rivers, the Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, has established an automatic securities disposition plan ("ASDP") in accordance with applicable United States and Canadian securities legislation and the Company's trading policies. The ASDP will allow for the sale of Subordinate Voting Shares at prevailing market prices with specific daily volume limits designed to mitigate potential impacts on the share price. Sales are authorized to begin on June 17, 2026 and will continue until the aggregate number of shares sold reaches 2.5 million shares.

Under United States and Canadian securities laws and the Company's trading policies, insiders of Trulieve are subject to limits on their ability to sell shares in the Company. ASDPs address this issue by permitting trades to be made in accordance with pre-arranged instructions given when executives are not in possession of any material undisclosed information. Canadian securities laws permit insiders to adopt ASDPs to sell, donate or otherwise transfer shares in the future in accordance with the pre-arranged terms of their ASDP, on an automatic basis, regardless of any subsequent material non-public information they receive. Once an ASDP is established, the insider is not permitted to exercise any further discretion or influence over how dispositions will occur under the ASDP.

Sales of Subordinate Voting Shares under the ASDP will be executed by an independent securities broker in accordance with the trading parameters, price and volume limits and other instructions set out in the ASDP. The ASDP prohibits the broker administering such ASDP from consulting with Ms. Rivers regarding any sales under the ASDP and prohibits Ms. Rivers from disclosing to the broker any information concerning the Company that might influence the execution of the ASDP. The ASDP has been authorized and established in the form approved by the compensation committee of the Company and contains meaningful restrictions on the ability of Ms. Rivers to amend, suspend or terminate the applicable ASDP.

Dispositions by Ms. Rivers under the ASDP will be reported in accordance with applicable securities laws. Each such filing will bear a notation to advise readers that the disposition is related to an ASDP. Information regarding each ASDP and transactions thereunder, as the case may be, may be accessed on SEDI at www.sedi.ca and www.sec.gov.

This announcement is made pursuant to the recommended practices set forth in Staff Notice 55-317 –Automatic Securities Disposition Plans of the Canadian Securities Administrators and will be available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.SEDAR.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to the Company's expectations or forecasts other plans, intentions, expectations, estimates, and beliefs. Words such as "expects", "continue", "will", "anticipates" and "intends" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current projections and expectations about future events and trends that management believes might affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs, and on certain assumptions and analysis made by the Company in light of the experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors management believes are appropriate. Forward-looking information and statements involve and are subject to assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual events, results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future events, results, performance, and achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking information and statements herein, including, without limitation, the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and in our periodic reports subsequently filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and in the Company's filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking information and statements herein will prove to be accurate, and accordingly readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance upon such forward-looking information and statements. Any forward-looking information and statements herein are made as of the date hereof and, except as required by applicable laws, the Company assumes no obligation and disclaims any intention to update or revise any forward-looking information and statements herein or to update the reasons that actual events or results could or do differ from those projected in any forward looking information and statements herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

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Investor and Media Contact

Christine Hersey, Chief Corporate Affairs & Strategy Officer

+1 (424) 202-0210

[email protected]

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.