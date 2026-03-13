Trulieve to Open Medical Cannabis Dispensary in DeLand, Florida

New Volusia County location will host grand opening celebration Friday, March 20

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., March 13, 2026 /CNW/ -- Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S, today announced the opening of a new medical cannabis dispensary in DeLand, Florida.

The dispensary will host a grand opening celebration on Friday, March 20, featuring specials, discounts, and partner giveaways.

"Every new Trulieve location represents an opportunity to support more patients on their wellness journey," said Trulieve's Chief Executive Officer Kim Rivers. "We're excited to bring our knowledgeable team and trusted product lineup to DeLand."

Trulieve DeLand, located at 1329 North Woodland Boulevard, will be open 9 a.m. – 8:45 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. on Sundays, offering walk-in and express pickup service.

The new dispensary will carry a wide variety of popular products including Trulieve's portfolio of in-house brands such as Co2lors, Cultivar Collection, Modern Flower, Momenta, Roll One, and Sweet Talk. Customers will also have access to beloved partner brands such as Alien Labs, Bellamy Brothers, Binske, Black Tuna, Blue River, Connected Cannabis, DeLisioso, Khalifa Kush, Love's Oven, Miami Mango, Seed Junky, and Sunshine Cannabis, all available exclusively at Trulieve in Florida.

Across Florida, Trulieve offers home delivery, convenient online ordering, and in-store pickup. Veterans receive 20% off every order when they show their military ID, and all first-time guests are eligible for a 60% new customer discount at any Florida Trulieve location. For more information, or to learn how to become a registered patient, please visit Trulieve.com and connect on Instagram or Facebook.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com.

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SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.