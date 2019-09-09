Trulieve Further Strengthens Leadership Team with New Hires

TORONTO, Sept. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - Trulieve Cannabis Corp. ("Trulieve" or the "Company") (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced the hiring of two new members to its leadership team.

Chris Kelly has been named Director of Wholesale for Trulieve. Chris brings over 25 years of consumer packaged goods expertise to Trulieve, with a vast knowledge of go-to-market methods in wholesale, direct store delivery, third-party distribution and broker sales. He also has experience executing customer development and retail channel initiatives. Prior to joining Trulieve, Chris spent eight years in various customer and retail sales leadership positions for The Kellogg Company. Before that, Chris held high-level sales positions with PepsiCo and Diageo, providing strategic and tactical direction to retail field sales execution teams.

Trulieve also announced that Chloe Grossman has been named Director of Corporate Growth for the Company. Ms. Grossman will direct organic growth opportunities for Trulieve, with a focus on new market penetration through competitive license opportunities. She joins the Company with over five years of operational, licensing and policy experience in the cannabis industry. Most recently, she served as Managing Director of a Los Angeles-based vertically-integrated cannabis company and has influenced cannabis policy in a number of state and international jurisdictions, including California, New Jersey, Canada, Mexico, and Guam. She is also a member of the Policy Committee for the Minority Cannabis Business Association and formerly served as Research Director for the National Cannabis Industry Association's Federal Policy Council.

"We are pleased to have Chris and Chloe join our team at Trulieve as they bring proven track records of success across a range of industries," said Kim Rivers, CEO of Trulieve. "This additional strength to our leadership team will be important during this time of rapid growth as we continue to execute on our vision of building a true cannabis brand focused on patients, while delivering profitability to our shareholders."

About Trulieve

Trulieve is a vertically integrated "seed-to-sale" company and is the first and largest fully licensed medical cannabis company in the State of Florida. Trulieve cultivates and produces all of its products in-house and distributes those products to Trulieve-branded stores (dispensaries) throughout the State of Florida, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. Trulieve also operates in California, Massachusetts and Connecticut. Trulieve is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol TCNNF.

