Trulieve Expands Executive Leadership Team

Steve White named President after Harvest acquisition

TALLAHASSEE, FL, Dec. 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced several new executive appointments including; President, Steve White; Vice President & General Counsel, Nicole Stanton; Director of Investor Relations, Christine Hersey; and Executive Director of Corporate Communications, Rob Kremer.

The White, Stanton and Hersey appointments follow the Company's October 1, 2021, closing of the acquisition of Harvest Health and Recreation Inc. ("Harvest").

"We are thrilled to officially announce the appointment of several members of the legacy Harvest team to key roles within our organization," said Kim Rivers, Trulieve's Chief Executive Officer. "The addition of talent and experienced leadership was a key component of the Harvest acquisition and further advances our strategy of expansion through the addition of regional assets and teams within our hub model. We also are adding to our leadership team as the company continues to experience significant growth."

These leaders deliver a breadth of experience from multiple industries to Trulieve's leadership team:

Steve White , President – Mr. White co-founded Harvest Health & Recreation in 2011 and served as Chief Executive Officer until the acquisition of the company by Trulieve. As an early pioneer in the U.S. legal cannabis industry, Mr. White led the company as it grew from a single dispensary to become one of the top multi-state operators with cultivation, manufacturing, and retail operations in several markets. Mr. White spearheaded one of the industry's most successful license application teams, paving the way for rapid growth through organic license awards and capital efficient expansion. As a former litigator, Steve White successfully navigated the complex patchwork of different regulatory regimes across various U.S. markets while advocating for expanded access to cannabis for patients and adult use consumers. Steve White serves as a member of the boards of the Arizona Dispensary Association and charitable organization Harvesting Hope. Mr. White graduated from Arizona State University Honors College summa cum laude with a B.S. in Political Science and earned a Juris Doctorate from Washington & Lee University , School of Law.



Mr. White co-founded Harvest Health & Recreation in 2011 and served as Chief Executive Officer until the acquisition of the company by Trulieve. As an early pioneer in the U.S. legal cannabis industry, Mr. White led the company as it grew from a single dispensary to become one of the top multi-state operators with cultivation, manufacturing, and retail operations in several markets. Mr. White spearheaded one of the industry's most successful license application teams, paving the way for rapid growth through organic license awards and capital efficient expansion. As a former litigator, successfully navigated the complex patchwork of different regulatory regimes across various U.S. markets while advocating for expanded access to cannabis for patients and adult use consumers. serves as a member of the boards of the Arizona Dispensary Association and charitable organization Harvesting Hope. Mr. White graduated from Honors College summa cum laude with a B.S. in Political Science and earned a Juris Doctorate from , School of Law. Nicole Stanton , Vice President and General Counsel – Ms. Stanton served as Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary of Harvest since 2019, overseeing the legal department and compliance program. She received the Public Company General Counsel of the Year award by the Arizona Corporate Counsel in April 2021 . That same year, the Harvest legal department was nominated for Legal Department of the Year. Prior to joining Harvest, Ms. Stanton was employed by the national law firm of Quarles & Brady LLP for nearly 20 years. She served as the office managing partner of the firm's Phoenix office from 2013-2018, as well as the firm's assistant general counsel from 2009-2019. While managing partner, she was responsible for overseeing more than 100 lawyers and 75 professional legal staff, covering 11 different legal practice areas. She is a veteran litigation and legal ethics counsel. Her success as defense counsel garnered her an established and credible reputation across business practices including awards as one of the Top 100 Lawyers in Arizona from AZ Business Magazine (2015-2108) and Phoenix Business Journal's Most Admired Leaders (2014). Ms. Stanton holds a Bachelor of Science in Communication from the University of Utah and a Juris Doctorate from the University of Arizona , College of Law. She has taught legal ethics at Arizona State University's Sandra Day O'Connor College of Law and is a member of the prestigious American Law Institute.



Ms. Stanton served as Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary of Harvest since 2019, overseeing the legal department and compliance program. She received the Public Company General Counsel of the Year award by the Arizona Corporate Counsel in . That same year, the Harvest legal department was nominated for Legal Department of the Year. Prior to joining Harvest, Ms. Stanton was employed by the national law firm of Quarles & Brady LLP for nearly 20 years. She served as the office managing partner of the firm's office from 2013-2018, as well as the firm's assistant general counsel from 2009-2019. While managing partner, she was responsible for overseeing more than 100 lawyers and 75 professional legal staff, covering 11 different legal practice areas. She is a veteran litigation and legal ethics counsel. Her success as defense counsel garnered her an established and credible reputation across business practices including awards as one of the Top 100 Lawyers in from AZ Business Magazine (2015-2108) and Phoenix Business Journal's Most Admired Leaders (2014). Ms. Stanton holds a Bachelor of Science in Communication from the and a Juris Doctorate from the , College of Law. She has taught legal ethics at of Law and is a member of the prestigious American Law Institute. Christine Hersey , Director of Investor Relations – Ms. Hersey served as Director of Investor Relations at Harvest since June 2019 . She has over 20 years' experience in corporate, buy-side and sell side roles working in and covering a variety of sectors including biotech, cannabis, cleantech, and consumer retail at Durant Partners, Efficacy Capital, M.S. Howells, Savitr Capital, and Wedbush Securities. Ms. Hersey previously covered global securities traveling throughout the U.S., Europe and Asia . Prior to her career in finance, Christine worked as an environmental engineer and project manager. Ms. Hersey earned a B.S. in Civil Engineering from Worcester Polytechnic Institute , M.S. in Civil Engineering from Northeastern University , and an MBA and M.S. in Finance from Boston College .



Ms. Hersey served as Director of Investor Relations at Harvest since . She has over 20 years' experience in corporate, buy-side and sell side roles working in and covering a variety of sectors including biotech, cannabis, cleantech, and consumer retail at Durant Partners, Efficacy Capital, M.S. Howells, Savitr Capital, and Wedbush Securities. Ms. Hersey previously covered global securities traveling throughout the U.S., and . Prior to her career in finance, Christine worked as an environmental engineer and project manager. Ms. Hersey earned a B.S. in Civil Engineering from , M.S. in Civil Engineering from , and an MBA and M.S. in Finance from . Rob Kremer , Executive Director of Corporate Communications – Mr. Kremer has nearly 30 years of experience in both corporate and agency settings. In his role at Trulieve, he will oversee both internal and external communications. Kremer spent the past 10 years as a partner at Rhythm Communications where he developed and implemented successful programs and campaigns. Client leadership includes Chick-fil-A, General Mills, Mizuno, as well as celebrities such as Champ Bailey, Ludacris and Ray Lewis , among many others. Previously, he served as in-house PR at both Coca-Cola and Aetna U.S. Healthcare, as well as an internal communications consultant at Hewitt Associates. Several campaigns under his stewardship have been recognized for regional and national awards. Mr. Kremer is a graduate of the Henry W. Grady School of Journalism at the University of Georgia and serves on numerous philanthropic boards.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S. operating in 11 states, with leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com.

Facebook: @Trulieve

Instagram: @Trulieve_

Twitter: @Trulieve

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

For further information: Investor Contact, Christine Hersey, Director of Investor Relations, +1 (424) 202-0210, [email protected]; Media Contact, Rob Kremer, Executive Director of Corporate Communications, +1 (404) 218-3077, [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.trulieve.com/

