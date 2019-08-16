Trulieve Continues Expanding Patient Access with Latest Florida Location

As state surpasses 250,000 patients, Trulieve's latest storefront offers residents in Clearwater Beach direct access to relief

CLEARWATER BEACH, FL, Aug. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL & OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, opened the doors of a new Clearwater Beach location on Friday, August 16th. The new storefront marks another milestone as the company's 31st physical Florida location opens its doors and expands access to patients in Clearwater Beach.

"When we were getting started back in 2016, Clearwater was our second store. Just over three years and 28 stores later, our Clearwater location remains one of our busiest dispensaries in the state with a patient base that has remained loyal and committed through the growing process. Having the opportunity to open a dispensary in nearby Clearwater Beach enables us to serve those loyal patients by providing an additional option for meeting their medical needs," said Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers. "Since day one, our mission has been to ensure patients across Florida have access to high-quality, safe, and effective relief and this new Clearwater Beach location will continue to support that mission."

Presently, Trulieve operates 30 other dispensaries throughout the State of Florida, including nearby locations in Clearwater, St. Petersburg, Sarasota, Tampa, and Bradenton. As part of the company's mission to provide safe, reliable access for patients statewide, Trulieve will continue opening stores as the patient registry and demand grows.

In stores and online, patients will find Florida's largest selection of THC and CBD products, available in a variety of delivery methods, including smokable cannabis, concentrates, tinctures, topical creams, vaporizers, and more. Trulieve also offers home delivery statewide for patients unable to make it to a physical store, in addition to its 31 dispensaries in locations across the state from Pensacola to Miami.

To celebrate their newest store, Trulieve will be holding a press conference on Friday, August 16th at 10:00 AM, with doors opening and press tours of the new dispensary immediately following.

WHAT: Trulieve Clearwater Beach Grand Opening WHERE: 645 Bayway Boulevard, Clearwater Beach, Florida 33767 WHEN: Friday, August 16, 2019 at 10:00 AM

As the state's leading medical cannabis provider, Trulieve's employees are knowledgeable on the process and eager to help patients. From patients interested in applying for a card to those new to cannabis or Trulieve's wide array of products, Trulieve encourages interested parties to connect with the staff to learn more. Additionally, in honor of the grand opening, all patients are eligible for a 25% discount on the day of the opening.

The Office of Medical Marijuana Use recently announced the registry had surpassed 253,000 registered medical marijuana patients with an active ID card, with Trulieve consistently selling over half of the state's overall volume, per the Florida Department of Health. There are presently more than 2,400 registered ordering physicians in the State of Florida as well.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is a vertically integrated "seed-to-sale" company and is the first and largest fully licensed medical cannabis company in the State of Florida. Trulieve cultivates and produces all of its products in-house and distributes those products to Trulieve-branded stores (dispensaries) throughout the State of Florida, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. Trulieve also operates in California, Massachusetts and Connecticut. Trulieve is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF.

