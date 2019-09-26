Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers to Deliver Keynote Speech at Arcview Investor Forum

Ms. Rivers' presentation will commence at 5:15 p.m. EDT and focus on diversity and inclusion and the positive socio-economic impacts these initiatives could have on the industry. As CEO of Trulieve, Ms. Rivers is an avid supporter of diversity initiatives, having received the 2018 Diversity and Inclusion Champion of the Year Award from Minorities for Medical Marijuana.

In addition to her Arcview Investor Forum presentation, Ms. Rivers is scheduled to present at the Canaccord US Cannabis Symposium on October 3rd in Toronto. Also on October 3rd, Jason Pernell, Trulieve's Chief Information Officer, will be at the AGP Consumer Cannabis Conference in New York City.

Following these events, the presentations will be made available on the Trulieve Investor Relations website at https://investors.trulieve.com/events-presentations.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is a vertically integrated "seed-to-sale" company and is the first and largest fully licensed medical cannabis company in the State of Florida. Trulieve cultivates and produces all of its products in-house and distributes those products to Trulieve-branded stores (dispensaries) throughout the State of Florida, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. Trulieve also operates in California, Massachusetts and Connecticut. Trulieve is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol TCNNF.

