Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers Awarded Gold Stevie Award In 2020 Stevie Awards for Women In Business

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Oct. 2, 2020 /CNW/ - Trulieve Cannabis Corp. ("Trulieve" or the "Company") (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced that Chief Executive Officer Kim Rivers has been named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the Female Executive of the Year for consumer products with more than 2,500 employees category, in the 17th annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business.

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor women executives, entrepreneurs, and the companies they run—worldwide. This award's judges include many of the world's most respected executives, entrepreneurs, innovators, and business educators. The Stevie Awards have been hailed as the world's premier business awards. Winners will be celebrated during a virtual awards ceremony on Wednesday, December 9.

The Entrepreneur and Executive Awards Judging Committee praised Ms. Rivers' work launching and growing a successful company, achieving several 'firsts' in Florida, while managing the many regulatory hurdles that make it a challenge for startups in the cannabis industry to scale. The judges also highlighted Ms. Rivers and Trulieve's success through a sustainable business model and how her vision will help the Company thrive in the future.

"In a year like no other in our lifetimes, we've produced a cohort of amazing, Stevie-winning women, organizations, and achievements like no other," said Maggie Gallagher, president of the Stevie Awards. "At all times our winners show themselves to be fearless and indomitable, but their leadership and example are especially valued this year. We congratulate all of our Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie winners. We look forward to celebrating them during our December 9 virtual ceremony, and to hearing from some of them during our Women | Future Conference on November 12-13."

More than 1,500 entries were submitted this year for consideration in more than 100 categories, including Executive of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, Company of the Year, Startup of the Year, Women Helping Women, and Women Run Workplace of the Year.

Details about the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the list of Gold, Silver, and Bronze winners in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Women . Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 180 business professionals around the world, working on seven juries.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is a vertically integrated "seed-to-sale" company and is the first and largest fully licensed medical cannabis company in the State of Florida. Trulieve cultivates and produces all of its products in-house and distributes those products to Trulieve-branded stores (dispensaries) throughout the State of Florida, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. Trulieve also operates in California, Massachusetts and Connecticut. Trulieve is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol TCNNF. Learn more at: www.trulieve.com/

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

For further information: INVESTOR CONTACT: Lynn Ricci, Director, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications, 850-480-7955, [email protected]; MEDIA CONTACT: Ryan Ferguson, Inkhouse, 781-966-4100, [email protected]

