Trulieve Cannabis Corp. Stores to Host Collections for Hurricane Dorian Relief Efforts
Sep 05, 2019, 17:15 ET
Each of Trulieve's 31 stores statewide will host drives to collect supplies for areas hardest hit by the catastrophic storm
MIDWAY, FL, Sept. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - Trulieve Cannabis Corp. ("Trulieve" or the "Company") (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced that in response to the catastrophic damage left behind by Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas and the southeastern US seaboard, the company has launched a statewide relief effort to help the affected areas as they recover from the storm's wake.
Through its established statewide distribution system, Trulieve will be accepting donations of necessary and critical supplies at each of their 31 Florida locations. Requested items include, but are not limited to: water, non-perishable foods, first aid items, batteries, baby food and formula, diapers, cleaning supplies, toiletries, pet food, and more. These items will be distributed directly to those in need in partnership with third-party relief organizations.
"After experiencing Michael and seeing the devastation left behind in our own state last year, we understand all too well the need that people affected by Dorian are facing. Our communities were eager to step up last year to help us rebuild and we are fortunate to be able to help organize a collection drive to help efforts again this year," said Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers. "Our statewide distribution system is in place and will be collecting supplies from each store, which will be delivered to the communities in need through local relief organizations. We aim to help as many people affected by Hurricane Dorian as possible."
All Floridians are encouraged to drop supplies off at any of the 31 Trulieve locations throughout the state. As of Thursday, September 5th, all Trulieve facilities were fully operational:
|
Bonita Springs
10347 Bonita Beach Road SE
Bonita Springs, FL 34135
M-F: 10:00am – 8:00pm
Sat: 10:00am – 5:00pm
Sun: 12:00pm – 5:00pm
|
Boynton Beach
1534 SW 8th Street
Boynton Beach, FL 33426
M-F: 10:00am – 8:00pm
Sat: 10:00am – 5:00pm
Sun: 12:00pm – 5:00pm
|
Bradenton
1103 14th Street West
Bradenton, FL 34205
M-F: 10:00am – 8:00pm
Sat: 10:00am – 5:00pm
Sun: 12:00pm – 5:00pm
|
Clearwater
24639 US HWY 19 N
Clearwater, FL 33763
M-F: 10:00am – 8:00pm
Sat: 10:00am – 5:00pm
Sun: 12:00pm – 5:00pm
|
Clearwater Beach
645 Bayway Blvd
Clearwater Beach, FL 33767
M-F: 10:00am – 8:00pm
Sat: 10:00am – 5:00pm
Sun: 12:00pm – 5:00pm
|
Dania Beach
520 Stirling Rd
Dania Beach, FL 33004
M-F: 10:00am – 8:00pm
Sat: 10:00am – 5:00pm
Sun: 12:00pm – 5:00pm
|
Deerfield Beach
458 W Hillsboro Blvd
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
M-F: 10:00am – 8:00pm
Sat: 10:00am – 5:00pm
Sun: 12:00pm – 5:00pm
|
Edgewater
103 Boston Road
Edgewater, FL 32141
M-F: 10:00am – 8:00pm
Sat: 10:00am – 5:00pm
Sun: 12:00pm – 5:00pm
|
Fernandina Beach
474285 E State Rd
Fernandina, FL 32034
M-F: 10:00am – 8:00pm
Sat: 10:00am – 5:00pm
Sun: 12:00pm – 5:00pm
|
Fort Lauderdale
1417 SW 40th Terrace
Ft. Lauderdale , FL 33317
M-F: 10:00am – 8:00pm
Sat: 10:00am – 5:00pm
Sun: 12:00pm – 5:00pm
|
Gainesville
1527 Northwest 6th Street
Gainesville, FL 32601
M-F: 10:00am – 8:00pm
Sat: 10:00am – 5:00pm
Sun: 12:00pm – 5:00pm
|
Jacksonville
6259 Beach Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32216
M-F: 10:00am – 8:00pm
Sat: 10:00am – 5:00pm
Sun: 12:00pm – 5:00pm
|
Kendall (Miami)
9600 SW 77th Avenue
Miami, FL 33156
M-F: 10:00am – 8:00pm
Sat: 10:00am – 5:00pm
Sun: 12:00pm – 5:00pm
|
Lady Lake (The Villages)
13940 US-441 #601
Lady Lake, FL 32159
M-F: 10:00am – 8:00pm
Sat: 10:00am – 5:00pm
Sun: 12:00pm – 5:00pm
|
Melbourne
3350 W New Haven Ave
Melbourne, FL 32904
M-F: 10:00am – 8:00pm
Sat: 10:00am – 5:00pm
Sun: 12:00pm – 5:00pm
|
Miami
4020 Northwest 26th Street
Miami, FL 33142
M-F: 10:00am – 8:00pm
Sat: 10:00am – 5:00pm
Sun: 12:00pm – 5:00pm
|
Miami Gardens
18350 NW 47th Ave
Miami Gardens, FL 33055
M-F: 10:00am – 8:00pm
Sat: 10:00am – 5:00pm
Sun: 12:00pm – 5:00pm
|
New Port Richey
5623 U.S. 19 #111
New Port Richey, FL 34652
M-F: 10:00am – 8:00pm
Sat: 10:00am – 5:00pm
Sun: 12:00pm – 5:00pm
|
North Fort Myers
13971 North Cleveland Ave, #16
North Fort Myers, FL 33903
M-F: 10:00am – 8:00pm
Sat: 10:00am – 5:00pm
Sun: 12:00pm – 5:00pm
|
Orlando North
4544 N Orange Blossom Trail
Orlando, FL 32804
M-F: 10:00am – 8:00pm
Sat: 10:00am – 5:00pm
Sun: 12:00pm – 5:00pm
|
Orlando South
9521 S Orange Blossom Trl, #107
Orlando, FL 32837
M-F: 10:00am – 8:00pm
Sat: 10:00am – 5:00pm
Sun: 12:00pm – 5:00pm
|
Palm Coast
28 Old Kings Road N, Suite B
Palm Coast, FL 32137
M-F: 10:00am – 8:00pm
Sat: 10:00am – 5:00pm
Sun: 12:00pm – 5:00pm
|
Pensacola
3119 North Davis Highway
Pensacola, FL 32503
M-F: 10:00am – 8:00pm
Sat: 10:00am – 5:00pm
Sun: 12:00pm – 5:00pm
|
Sarasota
935 N Beneva Road
Sarasota, FL 34232
M-F: 10:00am – 8:00pm
Sat: 10:00am – 5:00pm
Sun: 12:00pm – 5:00pm
|
St. Augustine
2303 N Ponce De Leon Blvd
St. Augustine , FL 32084
M-F: 10:00am – 8:00pm
Sat: 10:00am – 5:00pm
Sun: 12:00pm – 5:00pm
|
St. Petersburg
8435 4th Street North
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
M-F: 10:00am – 8:00pm
Sat: 10:00am – 5:00pm
Sun: 12:00pm – 5:00pm
|
Tallahassee
800 Capital Circle SE
Tallahassee, FL 32301
M-F: 10:00am – 8:00pm
Sat: 10:00am – 5:00pm
Sun: 12:00pm – 5:00pm
|
Tampa
8701 North Dale Mabry Highway
Tampa, FL 33614
M-F: 10:00am – 8:00pm
Sat: 10:00am – 5:00pm
Sun: 12:00pm – 5:00pm
|
Venice
1290 Jacaranda Boulevard
Venice, FL 34292
M-F: 10:00am – 8:00pm
Sat: 10:00am – 5:00pm
Sun: 12:00pm – 5:00pm
|
Vero Beach
1814 Commerce Avenue
Vero Beach, FL 32960
M-F: 10:00am – 8:00pm
Sat: 10:00am – 5:00pm
Sun: 12:00pm – 5:00pm
|
West Palm Beach
1324 N Military Trail
West Palm Beach, FL 33409
M-F: 10:00am – 8:00pm
Sat: 10:00am – 5:00pm
Sun: 12:00pm – 5:00pm
To learn more about Trulieve, visit www.Trulieve.com.
About Trulieve
Trulieve is a vertically integrated "seed-to-sale" company and is the first and largest fully licensed medical cannabis company in the State of Florida. Trulieve cultivates and produces all of its products in-house and distributes those products to Trulieve-branded stores (dispensaries) throughout the State of Florida, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. Trulieve also operates in California, Massachusetts and Connecticut. Trulieve is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold within the United States (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption from such registration requirements.
SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.
For further information: Lynn Ricci, Director of Investor Relations -- (850) 480-7955, IR@trulieve.com; Victoria Walker, Director of Marketing & Community Relations -- (704) 773-3446, Victoria.Walker@trulieve.com
