Trulieve Cannabis Corp. Stores to Host Collections for Hurricane Dorian Relief Efforts

Each of Trulieve's 31 stores statewide will host drives to collect supplies for areas hardest hit by the catastrophic storm

MIDWAY, FL, Sept. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - Trulieve Cannabis Corp. ("Trulieve" or the "Company") (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced that in response to the catastrophic damage left behind by Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas and the southeastern US seaboard, the company has launched a statewide relief effort to help the affected areas as they recover from the storm's wake.

Through its established statewide distribution system, Trulieve will be accepting donations of necessary and critical supplies at each of their 31 Florida locations. Requested items include, but are not limited to: water, non-perishable foods, first aid items, batteries, baby food and formula, diapers, cleaning supplies, toiletries, pet food, and more. These items will be distributed directly to those in need in partnership with third-party relief organizations.

"After experiencing Michael and seeing the devastation left behind in our own state last year, we understand all too well the need that people affected by Dorian are facing. Our communities were eager to step up last year to help us rebuild and we are fortunate to be able to help organize a collection drive to help efforts again this year," said Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers. "Our statewide distribution system is in place and will be collecting supplies from each store, which will be delivered to the communities in need through local relief organizations. We aim to help as many people affected by Hurricane Dorian as possible."

All Floridians are encouraged to drop supplies off at any of the 31 Trulieve locations throughout the state. As of Thursday, September 5th, all Trulieve facilities were fully operational:

Bonita Springs 10347 Bonita Beach Road SE Bonita Springs, FL 34135 M-F: 10:00am – 8:00pm Sat: 10:00am – 5:00pm Sun: 12:00pm – 5:00pm Boynton Beach 1534 SW 8th Street Boynton Beach, FL 33426 M-F: 10:00am – 8:00pm Sat: 10:00am – 5:00pm Sun: 12:00pm – 5:00pm Bradenton 1103 14th Street West Bradenton, FL 34205 M-F: 10:00am – 8:00pm Sat: 10:00am – 5:00pm Sun: 12:00pm – 5:00pm





Clearwater 24639 US HWY 19 N Clearwater, FL 33763 M-F: 10:00am – 8:00pm Sat: 10:00am – 5:00pm Sun: 12:00pm – 5:00pm Clearwater Beach 645 Bayway Blvd Clearwater Beach, FL 33767 M-F: 10:00am – 8:00pm Sat: 10:00am – 5:00pm Sun: 12:00pm – 5:00pm Dania Beach 520 Stirling Rd Dania Beach, FL 33004 M-F: 10:00am – 8:00pm Sat: 10:00am – 5:00pm Sun: 12:00pm – 5:00pm





Deerfield Beach 458 W Hillsboro Blvd Deerfield Beach, FL 33441 M-F: 10:00am – 8:00pm Sat: 10:00am – 5:00pm Sun: 12:00pm – 5:00pm Edgewater 103 Boston Road Edgewater, FL 32141 M-F: 10:00am – 8:00pm Sat: 10:00am – 5:00pm Sun: 12:00pm – 5:00pm Fernandina Beach 474285 E State Rd Fernandina, FL 32034 M-F: 10:00am – 8:00pm Sat: 10:00am – 5:00pm Sun: 12:00pm – 5:00pm





Fort Lauderdale 1417 SW 40th Terrace Ft. Lauderdale , FL 33317 M-F: 10:00am – 8:00pm Sat: 10:00am – 5:00pm Sun: 12:00pm – 5:00pm Gainesville 1527 Northwest 6th Street Gainesville, FL 32601 M-F: 10:00am – 8:00pm Sat: 10:00am – 5:00pm Sun: 12:00pm – 5:00pm Jacksonville 6259 Beach Boulevard Jacksonville, FL 32216 M-F: 10:00am – 8:00pm Sat: 10:00am – 5:00pm Sun: 12:00pm – 5:00pm





Kendall (Miami) 9600 SW 77th Avenue Miami, FL 33156 M-F: 10:00am – 8:00pm Sat: 10:00am – 5:00pm Sun: 12:00pm – 5:00pm Lady Lake (The Villages) 13940 US-441 #601 Lady Lake, FL 32159 M-F: 10:00am – 8:00pm Sat: 10:00am – 5:00pm Sun: 12:00pm – 5:00pm Melbourne 3350 W New Haven Ave Melbourne, FL 32904 M-F: 10:00am – 8:00pm Sat: 10:00am – 5:00pm Sun: 12:00pm – 5:00pm





Miami 4020 Northwest 26th Street Miami, FL 33142 M-F: 10:00am – 8:00pm Sat: 10:00am – 5:00pm Sun: 12:00pm – 5:00pm Miami Gardens 18350 NW 47th Ave Miami Gardens, FL 33055 M-F: 10:00am – 8:00pm Sat: 10:00am – 5:00pm Sun: 12:00pm – 5:00pm New Port Richey 5623 U.S. 19 #111 New Port Richey, FL 34652 M-F: 10:00am – 8:00pm Sat: 10:00am – 5:00pm Sun: 12:00pm – 5:00pm





North Fort Myers 13971 North Cleveland Ave, #16 North Fort Myers, FL 33903 M-F: 10:00am – 8:00pm Sat: 10:00am – 5:00pm Sun: 12:00pm – 5:00pm Orlando North 4544 N Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32804 M-F: 10:00am – 8:00pm Sat: 10:00am – 5:00pm Sun: 12:00pm – 5:00pm Orlando South 9521 S Orange Blossom Trl, #107 Orlando, FL 32837 M-F: 10:00am – 8:00pm Sat: 10:00am – 5:00pm Sun: 12:00pm – 5:00pm





Palm Coast 28 Old Kings Road N, Suite B Palm Coast, FL 32137 M-F: 10:00am – 8:00pm Sat: 10:00am – 5:00pm Sun: 12:00pm – 5:00pm Pensacola 3119 North Davis Highway Pensacola, FL 32503 M-F: 10:00am – 8:00pm Sat: 10:00am – 5:00pm Sun: 12:00pm – 5:00pm Sarasota 935 N Beneva Road Sarasota, FL 34232 M-F: 10:00am – 8:00pm Sat: 10:00am – 5:00pm Sun: 12:00pm – 5:00pm





St. Augustine 2303 N Ponce De Leon Blvd St. Augustine , FL 32084 M-F: 10:00am – 8:00pm Sat: 10:00am – 5:00pm Sun: 12:00pm – 5:00pm St. Petersburg 8435 4th Street North St. Petersburg, FL 33702 M-F: 10:00am – 8:00pm Sat: 10:00am – 5:00pm Sun: 12:00pm – 5:00pm Tallahassee 800 Capital Circle SE Tallahassee, FL 32301 M-F: 10:00am – 8:00pm Sat: 10:00am – 5:00pm Sun: 12:00pm – 5:00pm





Tampa 8701 North Dale Mabry Highway Tampa, FL 33614 M-F: 10:00am – 8:00pm Sat: 10:00am – 5:00pm Sun: 12:00pm – 5:00pm Venice 1290 Jacaranda Boulevard Venice, FL 34292 M-F: 10:00am – 8:00pm Sat: 10:00am – 5:00pm Sun: 12:00pm – 5:00pm Vero Beach 1814 Commerce Avenue Vero Beach, FL 32960 M-F: 10:00am – 8:00pm Sat: 10:00am – 5:00pm Sun: 12:00pm – 5:00pm





West Palm Beach 1324 N Military Trail West Palm Beach, FL 33409 M-F: 10:00am – 8:00pm Sat: 10:00am – 5:00pm Sun: 12:00pm – 5:00pm





About Trulieve

Trulieve is a vertically integrated "seed-to-sale" company and is the first and largest fully licensed medical cannabis company in the State of Florida. Trulieve cultivates and produces all of its products in-house and distributes those products to Trulieve-branded stores (dispensaries) throughout the State of Florida, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. Trulieve also operates in California, Massachusetts and Connecticut. Trulieve is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold within the United States (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption from such registration requirements.

