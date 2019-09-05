Trulieve Cannabis Corp. Stores to Host Collections for Hurricane Dorian Relief Efforts

News provided by

Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Sep 05, 2019, 17:15 ET

Each of Trulieve's 31 stores statewide will host drives to collect supplies for areas hardest hit by the catastrophic storm

MIDWAY, FL, Sept. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - Trulieve Cannabis Corp. ("Trulieve" or the "Company") (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced that in response to the catastrophic damage left behind by Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas and the southeastern US seaboard, the company has launched a statewide relief effort to help the affected areas as they recover from the storm's wake.

Through its established statewide distribution system, Trulieve will be accepting donations of necessary and critical supplies at each of their 31 Florida locations. Requested items include, but are not limited to: water, non-perishable foods, first aid items, batteries, baby food and formula, diapers, cleaning supplies, toiletries, pet food, and more. These items will be distributed directly to those in need in partnership with third-party relief organizations.

"After experiencing Michael and seeing the devastation left behind in our own state last year, we understand all too well the need that people affected by Dorian are facing. Our communities were eager to step up last year to help us rebuild and we are fortunate to be able to help organize a collection drive to help efforts again this year," said Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers. "Our statewide distribution system is in place and will be collecting supplies from each store, which will be delivered to the communities in need through local relief organizations. We aim to help as many people affected by Hurricane Dorian as possible."

All Floridians are encouraged to drop supplies off at any of the 31 Trulieve locations throughout the state. As of Thursday, September 5th, all Trulieve facilities were fully operational:

Bonita Springs

10347 Bonita Beach Road SE

Bonita Springs, FL 34135

M-F: 10:00am – 8:00pm

Sat: 10:00am – 5:00pm

Sun: 12:00pm – 5:00pm

Boynton Beach

1534 SW 8th Street

Boynton Beach, FL 33426

M-F: 10:00am – 8:00pm

Sat: 10:00am – 5:00pm

Sun: 12:00pm – 5:00pm

Bradenton

1103 14th Street West

Bradenton, FL 34205

M-F: 10:00am – 8:00pm

Sat: 10:00am – 5:00pm

Sun: 12:00pm – 5:00pm



Clearwater

24639 US HWY 19 N

Clearwater, FL 33763

M-F: 10:00am – 8:00pm

Sat: 10:00am – 5:00pm

Sun: 12:00pm – 5:00pm

Clearwater Beach

645 Bayway Blvd

Clearwater Beach, FL 33767

M-F: 10:00am – 8:00pm

Sat: 10:00am – 5:00pm

Sun: 12:00pm – 5:00pm

Dania Beach

520 Stirling Rd

Dania Beach, FL 33004

M-F: 10:00am – 8:00pm

Sat: 10:00am – 5:00pm

Sun: 12:00pm – 5:00pm



Deerfield Beach

458 W Hillsboro Blvd

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

M-F: 10:00am – 8:00pm

Sat: 10:00am – 5:00pm

Sun: 12:00pm – 5:00pm

Edgewater

103 Boston Road

Edgewater, FL 32141

M-F: 10:00am – 8:00pm

Sat: 10:00am – 5:00pm

Sun: 12:00pm – 5:00pm

Fernandina Beach

474285 E State Rd

Fernandina, FL 32034

M-F: 10:00am – 8:00pm

Sat: 10:00am – 5:00pm

Sun: 12:00pm – 5:00pm



Fort Lauderdale

1417 SW 40th Terrace

Ft. Lauderdale , FL 33317

M-F: 10:00am – 8:00pm

Sat: 10:00am – 5:00pm

Sun: 12:00pm – 5:00pm

Gainesville

1527 Northwest 6th Street

Gainesville, FL 32601

M-F: 10:00am – 8:00pm

Sat: 10:00am – 5:00pm

Sun: 12:00pm – 5:00pm

Jacksonville

6259 Beach Boulevard

Jacksonville, FL 32216

M-F: 10:00am – 8:00pm

Sat: 10:00am – 5:00pm

Sun: 12:00pm – 5:00pm



Kendall (Miami)

9600 SW 77th Avenue

Miami, FL 33156

M-F: 10:00am – 8:00pm

Sat: 10:00am – 5:00pm

Sun: 12:00pm – 5:00pm

Lady Lake (The Villages)

13940 US-441 #601

Lady Lake, FL 32159

M-F: 10:00am – 8:00pm

Sat: 10:00am – 5:00pm

Sun: 12:00pm – 5:00pm

Melbourne

3350 W New Haven Ave

Melbourne, FL 32904

M-F: 10:00am – 8:00pm

Sat: 10:00am – 5:00pm

Sun: 12:00pm – 5:00pm



Miami

4020 Northwest 26th Street

Miami, FL 33142

M-F: 10:00am – 8:00pm

Sat: 10:00am – 5:00pm

Sun: 12:00pm – 5:00pm

Miami Gardens

18350 NW 47th Ave

Miami Gardens, FL 33055

M-F: 10:00am – 8:00pm

Sat: 10:00am – 5:00pm

Sun: 12:00pm – 5:00pm

New Port Richey

5623 U.S. 19 #111

New Port Richey, FL 34652

M-F: 10:00am – 8:00pm

Sat: 10:00am – 5:00pm

Sun: 12:00pm – 5:00pm



North Fort Myers

13971 North Cleveland Ave, #16

North Fort Myers, FL 33903

M-F: 10:00am – 8:00pm

Sat: 10:00am – 5:00pm

Sun: 12:00pm – 5:00pm

Orlando North

4544 N Orange Blossom Trail

Orlando, FL 32804

M-F: 10:00am – 8:00pm

Sat: 10:00am – 5:00pm

Sun: 12:00pm – 5:00pm

Orlando South

9521 S Orange Blossom Trl, #107

Orlando, FL 32837

M-F: 10:00am – 8:00pm

Sat: 10:00am – 5:00pm

Sun: 12:00pm – 5:00pm



Palm Coast

28 Old Kings Road N, Suite B

Palm Coast, FL 32137

M-F: 10:00am – 8:00pm

Sat: 10:00am – 5:00pm

Sun: 12:00pm – 5:00pm

Pensacola

3119 North Davis Highway

Pensacola, FL 32503

M-F: 10:00am – 8:00pm

Sat: 10:00am – 5:00pm

Sun: 12:00pm – 5:00pm

Sarasota

935 N Beneva Road

Sarasota, FL 34232

M-F: 10:00am – 8:00pm

Sat: 10:00am – 5:00pm

Sun: 12:00pm – 5:00pm



St. Augustine

2303 N Ponce De Leon Blvd

St. Augustine , FL 32084

M-F: 10:00am – 8:00pm

Sat: 10:00am – 5:00pm

Sun: 12:00pm – 5:00pm

St. Petersburg

8435 4th Street North

St. Petersburg, FL 33702

M-F: 10:00am – 8:00pm

Sat: 10:00am – 5:00pm

Sun: 12:00pm – 5:00pm

Tallahassee

800 Capital Circle SE

Tallahassee, FL 32301

M-F: 10:00am – 8:00pm

Sat: 10:00am – 5:00pm

Sun: 12:00pm – 5:00pm



Tampa

8701 North Dale Mabry Highway

Tampa, FL 33614

M-F: 10:00am – 8:00pm

Sat: 10:00am – 5:00pm

Sun: 12:00pm – 5:00pm

Venice

1290 Jacaranda Boulevard

Venice, FL 34292

M-F: 10:00am – 8:00pm

Sat: 10:00am – 5:00pm

Sun: 12:00pm – 5:00pm

Vero Beach

1814 Commerce Avenue

Vero Beach, FL 32960

M-F: 10:00am – 8:00pm

Sat: 10:00am – 5:00pm

Sun: 12:00pm – 5:00pm



West Palm Beach

1324 N Military Trail

West Palm Beach, FL 33409

M-F: 10:00am – 8:00pm

Sat: 10:00am – 5:00pm

Sun: 12:00pm – 5:00pm

To learn more about Trulieve, visit www.Trulieve.com.

About Trulieve 
Trulieve is a vertically integrated "seed-to-sale" company and is the first and largest fully licensed medical cannabis company in the State of Florida. Trulieve cultivates and produces all of its products in-house and distributes those products to Trulieve-branded stores (dispensaries) throughout the State of Florida, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. Trulieve also operates in California, Massachusetts and Connecticut. Trulieve is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold within the United States (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption from such registration requirements.

To learn more about Trulieve, visit www.Trulieve.com.

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

For further information: Lynn Ricci, Director of Investor Relations -- (850) 480-7955, IR@trulieve.com; Victoria Walker, Director of Marketing & Community Relations -- (704) 773-3446, Victoria.Walker@trulieve.com

Organization Profile

Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

You just read:

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. Stores to Host Collections for Hurricane Dorian Relief Efforts

News provided by

Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Sep 05, 2019, 17:15 ET