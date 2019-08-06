Trulieve Cannabis Corp. Graduates to the OTCQX Best Market in U.S.

New market for trading to bring increased visibility and shareholder liquidity to Company

TORONTO, Aug. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Trulieve Cannabis Corp. ("Trulieve" or the "Company") (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, announced that the Company will begin trading today on the OTCQX® Best Market under the symbol "TCNNF", having graduated from the Pink® market.

"We are thrilled to begin trading on the OTCQX Market just ahead of our one-year anniversary as a public company," commented Kim Rivers, CEO of Trulieve Cannabis Corp. "This has been an exciting first year as we execute on our brand strategy and expansion plans to remain the dominant market leader in the fast-growing Florida market, gain momentum in California, Massachusetts and Connecticut, and enter into two new states by the end of 2019. This latest milestone should provide additional visibility within the investment community in order to build awareness of Trulieve more broadly and drive shareholder value."

U.S.-based investors are able to find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company at www.otcmarkets.com.

Trulieve's common shares continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol "TRUL".

About Trulieve

Trulieve is a vertically integrated "seed-to-sale" company and is the first and largest fully licensed medical cannabis company in the State of Florida. Trulieve cultivates and produces all of its products in-house and distributes those products to Trulieve-branded stores (dispensaries) throughout the State of Florida, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. Trulieve also operates in California, Massachusetts and Connecticut. Trulieve is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol TCNNF.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold within the United States (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption from such registration requirements.

To learn more about Trulieve, visit www.Trulieve.com.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the ‎content of this news release.‎

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

For further information: Lynn Ricci, Director of Investor Relations, 1-850-270-5691, lynn.ricci@trulieve.com