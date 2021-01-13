Trulieve Announces Filing of Resale Registration Statement on Form S-1

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Jan. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company based in the United States, today announced that it publicly filed a resale registration on Form S-1 (the "Registration Statement") with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and, upon effectiveness, it will become a U.S. reporting company.

The Company is not selling any Subordinate Voting Shares under the Registration Statement. The Registration Statement relating to the securities described above has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is primarily a vertically integrated "seed-to-sale" cannabis company in the US, and is the first and largest fully licensed medical cannabis company in the State of Florida. Trulieve cultivates and produces all of its products in-house and distributes those products to Trulieve-branded stores (dispensaries) throughout the State of Florida, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. Trulieve also operates in California, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Pennsylvania. Trulieve's Subordinate Voting Shares are listed on the CSE under the symbol "TRUL" and trade on the OTCQX market under the symbol "TCNNF".

