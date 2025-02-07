TrueNoord announces pricing of US$400 million of senior unsecured notes due 2030

AMSTERDAM, Feb. 7, 2025 /CNW/ -- TrueNoord Limited ("TrueNoord" or the "Company"), the specialist regional aircraft lessor, announces the successful pricing of US$400 million aggregate principal amount of its 8.750% senior unsecured notes due 2030 (the "Notes") in a private offering by its wholly owned subsidiary, TrueNoord Capital Designated Activity Company (the "Issuer"). The Notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by the Company and certain subsidiaries of the Company.

The Issuer intends to use the net proceeds from the Notes to prepay a portion of the outstanding principal amount of the Company's existing indebtedness, with the remainder available for general corporate purposes including to acquire, invest in, finance or refinance aircraft assets. The Notes are expected to be issued on or about 13 February 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.

Anne-Bart Tieleman, Chief Executive Officer of TrueNoord, stated, "This inaugural senior unsecured notes issuance marks a significant milestone in TrueNoord's long-term strategy. The success of this issuance increases our cash flow and operational flexibility, and reflects the strength of our business and the confidence of the markets. It positions us for continued growth and enhances our ability to provide fleet solutions to our expanding customer base of respected airlines."

"We are delighted to announce pricing of our inaugural senior unsecured notes offering," added Paul Murphy, Chief Financial Officer of TrueNoord. "The investor community has shown great support to the business as we embark on a journey to transition to a predominantly unsecured capital structure. The increase in flexibility and diversity of our funding sources will fuel growth and underpin TrueNoord in these endeavours."

About TrueNoord

TrueNoord is a specialist regional aircraft lessor providing leasing, financing, fleet transition and asset management solutions in the 50 to 150 seat capacity range to airlines globally. www.truenoord.com.

No Offer or Solicitation

The Notes and related guarantees have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any jurisdiction and may be offered or sold only in a transaction exempt from, or not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes.

