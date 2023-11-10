TRUE, NORTH, STRONG AND FIERCE! CANADA'S DRAG RACE: THE OFFICIAL 2024 TOUR KICKS OFF THIS FEBRUARY

The Herstoric Lineup Includes:

Queen of the North, Brooke Lynn Hytes, RuPaul's Drag Race, Season 12 winner Jaida Essence Hall and Canada's Drag Race Season 3 and Season 4 Finalists

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 17 at DragRaceTours.com

TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Announced today, Canada's Drag Race: The Official 2024 Tour kicks off this February, werk-ing its way across the Great White North. Each double feature show will feature sickening performances from Canada's Drag Race resident judge and Queen of the North, Brooke Lynn Hytes or RuPaul's Drag Race, Season 12 winner Jaida Essence Hall plus, for the first time in herstory, an all-finalist cast from Season 3 and 4. Tickets for this drag eh-xtravaganza go on sale Friday, November 17 at ticketmaster.ca and dragracetours.com .



Presented by Voss Events in collaboration with World of Wonder, the tour kicks off in Moncton, N.B. on February 8, with stops across the country throughout the month of February. Each epic show will feature Canada's Drag Race, Season 3 winner Gisèle Lullaby , runner up Jada Shada Hudson , and finalist Kimmy Couture , plus the upcoming finalists from Season 4. Additionally, fans can look forward to gag-worthy performances from Brooke Lynn Hytes at shows between February 8 to 16, and Jaida Essence Hall for shows between February 20 to 27.

"Canada, sash-eh your way to buy tickets to Canada's Drag Race: The Official 2024 Tour because this is a kiki you won't want to miss!" said Brooke Lynn Hytes, resident judge, Canada's Drag Race. "This lineup of legendary queens are ready to take the stage, showing how true, north, strong and fierce they really are."

Canada's Drag Race: The Official 2024 Tour Dates

Feb. 8 – Moncton, N.B. – Casino New Brunswick

– – Feb. 10 – Ottawa, Ont. – The National Arts Centre

– – The National Arts Centre Feb. 11 – Hamilton, Ont. – FirstOntario Concert Hall

– – FirstOntario Concert Hall Feb. 12 – Kitchener, Ont. – Centre in the Square

– – Centre in the Square Feb. 14 – Toronto, Ont. – Meridian Hall

– – Meridian Hall Feb. 15 – London, Ont. – Budweiser Gardens

– – Budweiser Gardens Feb.16 – Windsor, Ont. – Caesars Windsor *On sale Nov. 24 , 19+ event

– Caesars Windsor *On sale , 19+ event Feb. 20 – Winnipeg, Man . – Burton Cummins Theatre

– . – Burton Cummins Theatre Feb. 21 – Regina, Sask. – Conexus Arts Centre

– – Conexus Arts Centre Feb. 23 – Grande Prairie, Alta. – The Bowes

– – The Bowes Feb. 24 – Calgary, Alta. – Grey Eagle Event Centre

– – Grey Eagle Event Centre Feb. 25 – Edmonton, Alta. – Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

– – Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium Feb. 27 – Vancouver, B.C. – Orpheum Theatre

SOURCE The Feldman Agency

For further information: Dillon James Shaver, [email protected], 647.454.2509