True North Commercial REIT Provides Update on Accretive Unit Repurchases under Normal Course Issuer Bid

TORONTO, Feb. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: TNT.UN) (the "REIT") is pleased to provide an update on its normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") announcing that it has repurchased 248,740 trust units ("Units") from January 1, 2024 to January 31, 2024, bringing the total number of Units repurchased since the start of the NCIB to 634,611 Units. The repurchase of Units under the NCIB continues to be accretive to the REIT's funds from operations per Unit ("FFO") and adjusted funds from operations per Unit ("AFFO"). There were no purchases made by insiders of the REIT during this period in compliance with the REIT's insider's trading policy that restricts purchases until 24 hours following the issuance of the 2023 year-end financial results which is currently scheduled to be released on Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

Non-IFRS measures

Certain terms used in this press release such as FFO and AFFO are not measures defined by International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as prescribed by the International Accounting Standards Board, do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS and should not be compared to or construed as alternatives to profit/loss, cash flow from operating activities or other measures of financial performance calculated in accordance with IFRS. FFO and AFFO as computed by the REIT may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. The REIT uses these measures to better assess the REIT's underlying performance and provides these additional measures so that investors may do the same. Details on non-IFRS measures are set out in the REIT's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 ("MD&A") and the Annual Information Form ("AIF") are available on the REIT's profile at www.sedarplus.ca .

About the REIT

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 44 commercial properties consisting of approximately 4.8 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit rated tenants.

The REIT is focused on growing its portfolio principally through acquisitions across Canada and such other jurisdictions where opportunities exist. Additional information concerning the REIT is available at www.sedarplus.ca or the REIT's website at www.truenorthreit.com.

