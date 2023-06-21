True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Voting Results and Election of Trustees

TORONTO, June 21, 2023 /CNW/ - True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: TNT.UN) (the "REIT") announced today that all of the trustee nominees listed in the management information circular dated May 11, 2023, were elected as trustees of the REIT. The vote was conducted at the REIT's annual meeting of unitholders ("Meeting"), held in virtual meeting form, on June 21, 2023. The voting results of each of the matters considered at the Meeting are presented below.

1.  Election of Trustees

Name of Nominee

Votes For

Percent

Votes Withheld

Percent

Lindsay Brand

18,186,009 Units

98.031 %

365,330 Units

1.969 %

Daniel Drimmer

18,298,116 Units

98.635 %

253,223 Units

1.365 %

Lora Gernon

18,217,234 Units

98.199 %

334,105 Units

1.801 %

Martin Liddell

18,185,338 Units

98.113 %

349,808 Units

1.887 %

Alon Ossip

18,322,551 Units

98.767 %

228,788 Units

1.233 %

Sandy Poklar

17,988,061 Units

96.964 %

563,278 Units

3.036 %

Tracy Sherren

18,245,372 Units

98.351 %

305,967 Units

1.649 %

2.  Re-Appointment of Auditor

BDO Canada LLP was re-appointed as the auditor of the REIT, to hold office until the next annual meeting of unitholders at remuneration to be fixed by the board of trustees. The voting results for the re-appointment of the auditor are as follows:

Votes For

Percent

Votes Withheld

Percent

Re-appointment of auditor

18,375,602 Units

99.026 %

180,703 Units

0.974 %

About the REIT

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 properties consisting of approximately 5.0 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada. The REIT is focused on growing its portfolio principally through acquisitions across Canada and such other jurisdictions where opportunities exist.

For more information regarding the REIT, please visit www.sedar.com or the REIT's website at www.truenorthreit.com.

Daniel Drimmer, Chief Executive Officer, (416) 234-8444; Tracy Sherren, President and Chief Financial Officer, (416) 234-8444

