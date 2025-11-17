True North Commercial REIT Announces November 2025 Distribution

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE U.S. OR OVER U.S. NEWSWIRES/

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: TNT.UN) (the "REIT") today announced its November 2025 monthly cash distribution in the amount of $0.0575 per trust unit ("Unit"), payable on December 15, 2025 to holders of Units of record at November 28, 2025.

About the REIT

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 38 properties consisting of approximately 4.5 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada. The REIT is focused on growing its portfolio principally through acquisitions across Canada and such other jurisdictions where opportunities exist.

For more information regarding the REIT, please visit www.sedarplus.ca or the REIT's website at www.truenorthreit.com .

