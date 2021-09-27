True North Aid Launches Partnership With Silk & Snow To Bring A Better Night's Sleep To Canada's Indigenous Communities

This partnership will bring hundreds of new beds to northern and remote communities in Canada.

TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - To ensure that children, parents, Elders, and other individuals living in remote communities across northern Canada have a good night's sleep, True North Aid, in partnership with Silk & Snow, is launching A Good Night's Sleep, an initiative to support northern and remote communities in Canada with new beds.

True North Aid receives frequent requests for new mattresses from various communities, prompting us to launch a national mattress campaign. By partnering with brands like Silk & Snow, True North Aid aims to reduce insufficient sleep which is linked to a host of physical and mental health problems within Indigenous communities.

"In remote communities across Northern Canada, the majority of the population lives below the poverty line; having a new, comfortable mattress to sleep on is only a dream," says Ken Smid, Executive Director of True North Aid. "We are overjoyed to be partnering with Silk & Snow, knowing the impact it will make on our communities."

Silk & Snow is a Toronto-based sleep and wellness brand with a commitment to eco-conscious products that don't come at a cost to our planet.

"Silk & Snow is proud to partner with True North Aid, who share our vision of fostering an environment of inclusion and empowerment for Indigenous Communities in Canada," says Albert Chow, founder of Silk & Snow. "This partnership is an important extension of our brand mission: to create a better future for our community and the planet."

A Good Night's Sleep has already received almost 100 applications from communities hoping to provide beds for individuals in need.

To learn more or donate, visit, https://truenorthaid.ca/good-nights-sleep/

About True North Aid

True North Aid supports Northern Indigenous Communities in Canada through practical humanitarian aid. With more than 50 per cent of Indigenous children living in poverty, there is much work to be done. We believe that self-governance and self-determination are key to closing this gap.

About Silk & Snow

Silk & Snow provides a thoughtfully curated line of lifestyle products, including locally-made mattresses that use traceable, environmentally-conscious manufacturing principles.

Silk & Snow donates about twenty mattresses every week to charities across Canada.

For further information: Silk & Snow: Kathleen Daniel, Publicist, 437-214-3114, [email protected]; True North Aid: Amanda Stolk, Program Director, 613-305-2331, [email protected]