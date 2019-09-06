Trudeau's Broken Promises to Indigenous Canadians Theme of Steelworkers New Election Ads

Liberal broken promises particularly impactful in Indigenous communities – many Steelworkers are members of these communities and work in these areas.

TORONTO, Sept. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - The United Steelworkers will start running ads pointing out the many broken promises Justin Trudeau and the Liberal Party have broken, and how they've particularly let down Indigenous communities.

The ads were written and produced by an Indigenous firm using Indigenous ACTRA voices.

In both radio and TV ads, the theme of disrespect and inaction are highlighted.

In the last election, Justin Trudeau was the "candidate of promises," no more so than to Indigenous communities.

From promising to "safeguard natural resources and territories," to "establishing meaningful nation-to-nation reconciliation," to "improving post-secondary education opportunities," to "finally ensuring clean water," the Liberals have turned out to be the party of broken promises.

"Particularly painful was the treatment of Jody Wilson-Raybould by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Firing the first Indigenous Attorney General for doing her job and then kicking her out of the Liberal caucus was inexcusable. Refusing to apologize once the Liberal-appointed Ethics Commissioner found Trudeau broke the law on this matter, was a show of true disrespect," said Ken Neumann, USW National Director.

The TV ads say, "The Liberal Party told us they'd do things differently. They'd deliver on education, clean water, reconciliation."

The radio ads say, "The Liberal Party tells us they'll invest in education, clean water and reconciliation. But when they're elected, we wait years and only hear more promises … It's time to elect a new party that will stand behind its word. The New Democratic Party has a real plan for working and Indigenous peoples."

The ads will run on the APTN network and related stations. APTN reaches many Indigenous communities, particularly those in the North. The ads will air until the day before election day.

The United Steelworkers (USW) represents 225,000 Canadians in all provinces and territories and in all sectors of the economy. USW has an active National Aboriginal Committee and has called for the full implementation of the UN Declaration of the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP).

View the USW ads at: www.usw.ca/OnYourSide

